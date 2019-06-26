Connect with us
‘Why We Must Always Appreciate God’

Published

1 min ago

on

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Engr. Chinedum Orji has stressed that people should always show gratitude to God for His benevolence to attract more blessings from Him.

Orji stated this at a thanksgiving service for the re-election of the member representing Umuahia East State Constituency, in the House, Chief Chukwudi Apugo, and inauguration of Apugo’s private school in Umuahia, the capital.

He commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker for his contributions to the development of his constituency, humility and spirit of gratitude to give back to the society through provision of quality education.

Orji, who represents Umuahia Central Constituency in the House, encouraged other well- to- do persons in the state to emulate the good examples of Apugo by appreciating God and those who have helped them in one way or the other.

In his remarks, the General Manager of the Abia State Enviromental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Mr Victor Apugo extolled the lawmaker, who is his brother for appreciating the grace of God upon his life and the support of his constituents.

Comments

