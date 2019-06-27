Connect with us
1000 Affected With Malaria, Others In Taraba IDPs Camp

Published

1 min ago

on

At least 4 out of 48 pregnant woman were delivered at Nukai Primary School camp in three days where the Internal Displaced Persons IDPs of the Fulani/Kona crisis in Taraba state are currently taking refuge.

Over 1000 other IDPs are reported to have been battling with Malaria due to the poor condition and lark of Malaria prevention method in the IDPs camp, the camp coordinator Danlami Kwambo disclose this to LEADERSHIP.

Kwambo said 3,149 IDPs were taking refuge in the camp, he said among them there were 48 pregnant women, he further lamented that the people in the camp have been challenged with health issues mostly children and women.

The coordinator said people from eleven villages including the IDPs from Murbai, Kershaba, Yerwai Abare, Jokumbo I and II, Banibu, Jen Betel, Jaagbegh, Koko Uban, Wururoo, Yukani and Koudat. were taking refuge at the IDPs.

Mrs. Jirimang Nobiri, a woman whose husband was killed five days ago in the crisis was among the pregnant women that delivered in the camp, she said she lost everything she has ever gathered in her life time including her husband in the crisis.

One Mrs. Asebe Markus was also among the four women that delivered in the camp on Thursday.

The four women who met with LEADERSHIP in the camp pleaded with the government and individuals to come to their aids, the women said they hardly eat to breast feed their new born babies.

“We need help, our farms, properties and homes have been destroyed, we need the government to come to the situation of not in the near few days, more deaths would be recorded in this camp than the once that’s were killed in the crisis”

“We have our new born babies at hand, they are expose to mosquitoes, one has to stay awake to guild these babies from mosquitoes, it is like battle outside the bottle we ran away from in our villages. Jirimang the wife of the slain husband Mr. Nobiri stated this in Hausa language.

It was gathered that calm has return to the affected areas as the police state command has deploy security to secure the villages.

The Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer DSP David Misal said a detachment of the police have been deployed to the affected villages to restore normalcy.

Misal further explained that the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations Mr. Faleye Olaleye is fully on ground with the personnel to ensure the restoration of peace in the area.

 

