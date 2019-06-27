A Gaze At Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone

Nigeria’s efforts at growing the economy through export manufacturing by adopting the Chinese Free Trade Zone model is yielding tremendous results. HENRY TYOHEMBA reports that if well harnessed, Free Trade Zones could become a means of attracting more Foreign Direct Investment into the country and also a means of industrialisation and boosting revenue base of the country.

The core objective of a Free Trade Zone worldwide generally is to stimulate economic growth through its unique platforms designed to attract Foreign Direct Investors and generate employment opportunities and build human capacity for the optimum benefit of the host country.

With the national aspiration of President Muhammadu Buhari to draw attention to diversifying the productive base of the Nigerian economy through the promotion of non-oil exports, Free Trade Zones in Nigeria can play a huge role in actualising this dream.

Data obtained from the website of Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), shows that there are over 32 registered free Zones in the country out of which 14 are operational while 18 are still under construction. Another eight are awaiting approval.

Among all the Free Trade Zones in the country which are operational, the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone (OGFTZ), located in Igbesa, Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, easily stands out as one of the most successful Free Trade Zones in the country.

The OGFTZ is a joint venture between a Chinese Consortium, which consists of Guangdong Xinguang International Group, China-Africa Investment Ltd and the Ogun State government. It was birthed in 2008.

The success story of the Zone has resulted in the completion of phase one of its projections and the establishment of over 30 Zones in the Zones complex, which are fully operational manufacturing diverse products for export and the domestic market after meeting relevant customs’ requirements. The activities of the Zone have opened up economic opportunities in Ogun State, especially communities in its immediate area of operations, creating employment opportunities and boosting industrialisation.

Also of significance, according to experts, is that Free Trade Zones provide a unique and beneficial platform for Chinese enterprises to invest in Nigeria safely without going through several bottlenecks. The OGFTZ, for instance, is reputed to have developed significant infrastructure within its premises like its independent power plant, which makes the Zone self-sufficient in its own power needs. With plans in top gear to bring in more investors to the Zone, its management recently announced plans to double the existing five megawatts gas fired plant in the Zone.

A significant feature of Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone is that it is one of the first eight foreign free trade zones approved and declared as a Free Trade Zone by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The OGFTZ was established as an implementation vehicle of China-Africa Summit Forum of 2006, which took place in Beijing, it was designed as part of the eight foreign cooperation zones of China in Nigeria aimed at promoting trade cooperation, strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and China and assisting in the nation’s industrialisation drive by harnessing the country’s huge human and natural resources.

Interestingly, OGFTZ has, in a short space of time, fulfilled all its projections and has become a reference on how a FTZ should be managed in providing a conducive environment for industries to thrive, this has been so despite the challenges that are peculiar to the Nigerian nation.

The Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone is currently on its first phase with plans in top gear for it to fully occupy the entire 2000 hectares allocated to it by the Ogun State government, which, via a presidential order, was declared a Free Trade Zone Area in 2008.

Available information reveals that several investors are upbeat and scrambling to set up shop in the Zone as a result of the favourable feed backs they have been getting from those already operating in the Zone.

Daniel Chi, the deputy general manager of China-Africa Investment, the management company of in a recent chat with news men was very upbeat about the future prospect of the Zone if the existing policies are improved upon and if government, at both the state and federal levels, pay more attention to some of the problems the zone is encountering. “if only the government at both state and federal levels can pay a bit more attention to policy issues and carefully listen and implement some of our suggestions, I can assure you that the Free Trade Zone model can catapult the industrial revolution of this country. It happened in China and it can be replicated here”.

He equally noted that a developing country like Nigeria need jobs, which only manufacturing plants can provide, “OGFTZ alone provides employment to over 6,000 Nigerians, I am talking about direct employment, you can begin to imagine the indirect employment we have been able to generate, including our long list of local suppliers of locally sourced raw materials that feeds the industries in the Zone”.

“Like I said, there are almost 30 companies that have set up in the Zone and many more are in the offing, we continue to receive interests from our home country, China. When these companies set up here, they are invariably contributing to the industrialisation of the country. You can say that industrialisation is one way the Zone is helping the country to grow and make rapid steps towards industrialisation. We are committed to the industrialisation of Nigeria, we have big plans, already the value of investment in OGFTZ is over USD2 billion I can assure you that this investment will double in no distant time, we have our plans to fully make use of the 2000 hectares site declared as a Free Trade Zone by the federal government.”

Chi, noted that the Free Trade Zone is also contributing to the growth of Nigeria through revenue generation, stating that when goods manufactured within the Zone are destined for exports, appropriate duties are levied by Customs and this levy must be paid before the goods can even leave the Zone. “Customs have their offices within the complex.”

He also lauded the Zone in the area of skills acquisition. “Transfer of technical and technological know-how is also a major benefit accruing to the country, with the number of local workers we have in the zone, we are already training a pool of workers who will tomorrow, train others on technical knowledge that would make Nigeria self-sufficient in skills required in a modern economy and reduce the number of foreign experts coming into the country to take up employment.”

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered some global brands are already operating within the Zone, some of the prominent ones are Goodwill Ceramic, Hewang Packaging, Pannda Industry, China Glass and a host of others.

Goodwill Ceramic, for instance, established its production facilities in the zone in 2011 and has contributed significantly in making Nigeria self-sufficient in its need for ceramic wares especially floor and wall tiles of all kinds. The company has invested over a USD 100 million in the Zone.

In the views of Mr Chi, “Goodwill Ceramics is unarguably the biggest ceramic products manufacturer in West Africa”.

Another prominent company operating in the Zone is, Hewang Packaging and Printing company. The company opened in the zone in 2010 with an investment of over USD 50 million. The company specialises in the production of packaging materials especially carton and currently has a daily production of 600,000 pieces of carton and other packaging materials.

Pannda Industry is another company which was founded in 2015 and focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of all sorts of iron and steel products. Currently, the main production includes steel stripc oil, galvanised pipes and different sizes of custom made C-type steel which is meeting local demands and the export market.

There is also China Glass Nigeria, which is a multi-million dollar glass company. The parent company is one of the biggest in the world. The company has so far invested over USD 100 million in the zone and is set to meet the country’s need for all types of flat glass for the building industry and for other industrial and domestic use.

According to Daniel Chi, “What NIgerians should take cognisance of is the fact that these industries are sourcing most of their raw materials from Nigeria and like I said earlier, this has galvanised the local economy because we now have a lot of local suppliers who are meeting the raw material needs of these industries.”

Speaking on why Nigeria should pay more attention to the Free Trade Zone model, he observed that starting from the 1980s and with the establishment of special economic zones (SEZ) in the south eastern coastal region of China, more than a hundred zones of various kinds have since been established throughout China, which he noted, are largely responsible for the remarkable growth of China over the years.

“As a result of this successful Chinese model, there have been strong interests by many countries to emulate the model by adopting the Free Trade Zone as an economic policy. Free Trade Zone focuses on trade liberalisation and export-led growth, attracting foreign investments and enhancing the competitiveness of the manufacturing sector to create employments, technological transfer and human capacity development among others, it is a win-win for both the Zone and the host country”.