ActionAid, FAWOYDI Bring Succour To Starving IDPs In Bauchi

A non-governmental organisation, ActionAid in collaboration with ‘ FAHIMTA Women and Youth Development Initiative (FAWOYDI) yesterday donated foodstuffs, blankets, toiletries and mosquito nets to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Borno State taking refuge in Bauchi.

The head of Programme, ActionAid, Nigeria, Hajiya Suwaiba Yakubu Jibrin said their attention was drawn to the condition of the IDPs recently by media reports that they were starving due to lack of adequate food.

Jibrin who was speaking while donating the items at Rindiben-Shuwa settlement in Inkil village, Bauchi local government area of the state, disclosed that the IDPs lacked access to key interventions such as water, sanitation and hygiene, food and medicine calling on other stakeholders to support them.

According to her, as a result of the crises in North Eastern Nigeria, displaced persons fled to many states but lamented that humanitarian interventions have been focused on the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe while a number of them who ran for their lives from those states to other states continue to live in dire and deplorable conditions.

“The parents said they believed that onion leaves were nutritious and could protect their children from hunger and disease. To corroborate the story in the media, ActionAid Nigeria in collaboration with FAWOYDI, a CBO based in Bauchi quickly commissioned a rapid assessment with the aim of ascertaining the severity of the hunger situation in the settlement.

“The findings revealed that nutritional status of the children, pregnant and lactating women are worrisome as the inhabitants of this IDPs community are in dire needs,” she noted.

Also speaking, the executive director of FAWOYDI, Hajiya Maryam Garba explained that items donated by the two organisations include 70 bags of rice, 70 bags of millet, 70 bags of guinea corn, 70 bags of wheat, gallons of groundnut and palm oils.

Others she said were 100 pieces of blankets, mats, mosquito nets, kettles and toiletries.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, leader of the IDPs, Alhaji Bala Makujji explained that they migrated to the place three years ago saying that they engaged in farming and animal husbandry as source of livelihood in their villages in Borno State before they were displaced by Boko Haram terrorists.