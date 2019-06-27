Almajiri Abrogation: As Northern Clerics, Elite, Other Stakeholders Differ

The recent announcement by the federal government to ban Almajiri practice in the country has continued to draw reactions from stakeholders in northern Nigeria. ANKELI EMMANUEL (Sokoto), ISAIAH BENJAMIN (Kaduna), RAHILA ABDULLAHI (Kaduna), ANDY ASEMOTA (Katsina), YAHYA SARKI (Kebbi) and Umar Mohammad (Gusau), who spoke with some stakeholders in the region, present their views in this report.

No doubt, the proposed ban of Almajiri will remain one of the most heated topics of discussion at every corner in the north and it will continue to be so as moves to end the practice, which many said had lost its purpose, were announced.

Federal government had recently announced that it was making plans to abrogate the Almajiri system in the north. However, Garba Shehu, President Buhari’s spokesperson, had later clarified that, “the abrogation of the Almajiri (Qur’anic learning system associated with begging on economic and religious grounds peculiar to some Northern states) system of education was still an objective but the government is not going to approach it in a haste, hence, the decision was not going to be an immediate ban as widely reported by the media.

The Almajiri children make up a large chunk of the 13.2 million out of school children in Nigeria and experts have continued to warn that the number would explode in the future if something drastic is not done to address it.

While many praised the federal government for being realistic on the subject matter, others felt otherwise, saying it is a gross infringement on their religion and way of life.

Lending his voice on the subject matter, the president general, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Sa’ad Abubakar III, had divulged that the practice was not only against the norm but has long been abused.

The Sultan, whose voice commands respect as far as the religion of Islam is concerned in Nigeria, emphatically said rather than seeking for Islamic knowledge as expected, Almajiris now only beg for survival.

According to Sultan, the Almajiris are rather out to beg in search of what to eat hence, exposed to diverse dangers which could make them easy prey for those with wicked intentions.

“Almajiris are not searching for Qu’ranic education as it is widely believed. They are simply searching for food because I see them roaming the streets every day.

“They are not having any good training hence, becoming easy prey for engagements by those that never meant anything good for humanity”.

Sultan also advised Nigerians against labeling any religion as violent inclined adding however, that, bad people are in every society and religion.

“Religion has never taught anybody how to do bad things. Let’s not look at the religion as the reason for somebody doing something bad.

“No religion in sickness, hunger. Let’s not put religion in violence.

“Islam thought us to love one another as we love ourselves too.”

Coming from a different angle, a cleric in Gidan Igwai axis of Sokoto metropolis, Buba Shehu, who claimed to have over 30 Almajiris under his tutelage said, the religion of Islam permits its adherents to go to any length in search of knowledge.

According to Shehu, rather than the proposed ban, the federal government ought to have emphasised on the need for those Malams to be identified, empowered and monitored to enable them cater for the daily needs of these Almajiris.

Malam Shehu equally reminded the federal government that, they are not only teaching Almajiris how to memorise the Qu’ran, but also instilling in them sound morals, which include respect for constituted authorities, amongst others.

Debunking the position of Malam Shehu, a lecturer with one of the higher institutions in Sokoto, who pleaded not to be mentioned, said Nigerians are fond of abusing everything including religion.

According to him, none of the Muslim elites or middle class parents in the north would ever allow their children to undergo such humiliative lifestyle in the name of learning religion.

“You see, I am a lecturer and my children also learn the Qu’ran. They stay in my house where I ensure that they get all the needed parental attention.

“They go to Western schools in the morning and go for Islamiya in the evening after which they return home when they are through”.

Speaking further, the scholar wondered why nearly 100 per cent of the Almajiris that are scattered all around in other states are children of poor parents.

He, therefore, suggested that such parents should ask whether there are such practices of Almajiri roaming about the street in the name of trying to get Islamic education in countries they look up to, such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the host of other Islamic countries.

Meanwhile, in Birnin Kebbi, Comrade Shehu Umar, chairman, Almajiri Support Initiative of Nigeria (ASIN), an NGO that supports the Almajiris on skill acquisition training to abandon begging on the streets, has welcomed the idea to ban the system but urged the federal government to take steps in rehabilitating the almajiris before banning.

He suggested that the government should set up skill acquisition centres to train the almajiris along side providing both Islamic and Western education. Shehu stated that if government should ban almajiri system, then government must replace it with another workable system.

“If government bans Almajiri system, it has to be replaced with a better system, then we will welcome it. A situation where learning and teaching will be easier and smooth without hardship is welcomed.

“On begging, no decent society or religion encourages begging. The answer to this is what we are doing in this centre, which is teaching the Almajiris reading, writing, arithmetic, English and both Islamic and western education as well as skill acquisition like tailoring, shoe making, bag making etc .This, we believe, can keep them off the road.

In his views, Malan Chindo Gotomo, an Islamic scholar and one of the Imams of Haliru Abdu Mosque in Birnin Kebbi, who is also a senior lecturers with Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, said the issue of Almajiri is one of the oldest issues in the North.

According to him, the issue has attracted different opinions, views and discussions. He said it has become a subject of discussion and ridicule due to lack of understanding of Islamic religion and lack of compassion on the part of the well-to-do Muslims in the society.

‘’When the white man came, he made sure he separated religion and state and you know that Islam in our case goes with Islamic education or Knowledge. The issue of secularism is what brought about the neglect of our Islamic scholars, no assistance or any help that comes from government and how do you expect them to cater for their students. However, the state or government supports western education almost 100 per cent, feeding, teachers, learning materials and structures.

“The second reason is that many people don’t understand Islam or some are taking advantage of it for their selfish reasons. Islam never supports or encourages begging, Islam frowns at it.

“My last point is that why this issue of almajiri has become a nightmare to the north is that most of our rich people are not compassionate in helping the needy because theirs is a class of beggers, the destitute that must be assisted because they are disadvantaged”, said Gotomo who called for collaborated effort of the stakeholders to deal with the problem in a logical manner.

In Zamfara State like many other places, reactions continue to trail the proposed ban on Almajiri. A large percentage of the respondents are of the view that, the federal government should also consider after effect of such a plan.

For Malam Maradun, he said as much as the Almajiri scenario remains a subject of concern, especially in the north, the federal government must not also forget that, they are a whole constituency of young fertile minds that need to handled with care and caution as far as the issue of religion is involved.

Speaking differently, Mohammed Zayannu Bungudu said, Nigerians can only get it right when we refuse to allow manipulators use the religion to their advantage.

He divulged that, the history of Almajiri in northern Nigeria has the trace of feudal, oligarchial mentality hence, the malams used these boys in all domestic and farm works including errands and have continued to enjoy the services to the detriment of the future of these Almajiris.

In Kaduna, Chief Imam Abu Ubaydah Bn Jarah Mosque, Malam Khamis Saeed Muhammad Almisri, said he supports the federal government on the banning of almajiranci in the country because it is not Islam.

While quoting from the Quran and Hadith’s, Malam Khamis said there was a time when a man met Prophet Muhammad and told him that he had nothing to eat and would want to start begging, the prophet then said to him that, “it will be better for you to start selling fire wood than to beg because begging is not part of Islam.”

This is to show that Islam does not support begging and even if one has to beg, the person must have met some certain conditions such as either he was rich and a calamity befell him, then if he begs to feed his family, he should be given.

Most of these almajiris are being victimised such as using them for homosexual purposes, rituals as well as using them to carry out atrocities like Boko Haram among others.

Almisri said the government is very apt in bringing up such issues but it should ensure that major stakeholders are called to discuss on the issue, get alternatives and then implement them.

He blamed the parents for bringing up their children to beg in the street, stressing that it is because the children are not shown love and that is why they end up becoming armed robbers and end up killing their parents.

“Statistics has shown that there are about 13 million children who beg on the streets and are mostly from the north and Muslims, we should not allow that but rather, we should give maximum support to the government in curbing the menace”, he said.

The Chief Imam of Kaduna Polytechnic, Malam Abubakar Sadisending him or her said most of the teachers are the ones pushing the children to go into begging because they don’t give them food brought by most of their parents.

Malam Abubakar said the government should come up with a reform before banning the street begging because if there is no alternative before the ban, then it will be as good as nothing has been done.

“I will support the government in doing this because street begging has never been part of Islam neither is it written in any of the scriptures.”

“Most of these almajiris are used in increasing the insecurity issues we are facing in the country today because they are used in kidnapping, Boko Haram and the famous Sara suka. They get lured easily because they do not have any work doing, they sit idle and it has been said that an idle mind is the devils workshop.

“I urge the government to revive most of our factories, which have been dilapidated for a long time as it will provide our youths with jobs, they will earn while they keep themselves busy and it will not give room for any negativity. “

Another concerned citizen, Muhammad Shamsuddin Ibrahim, who is currently working on a project he called inculcating western education, said he considers such a move by the federal government as incompetent and acted upon without reasoning.

Muhammad said eradicating such a system is just like trying to eliminate Islam in Nigeria. According to him, “the move is towards eradication of insecurity challenges we are facing in the country but when such intention is analysed critically, it is just an effort towards incubation and nursing a new form of Boko Haram because such a system is faulty as a result of poor leadership.

Such a system isn’t expected to be banned but rather, transformed into something better, instead of banning the system, it should be transformed to meet the needs of the nation. I can surely attest to the fact that the system only needs transformation.

“Banning such a system might lead to something worse than the Boko Haram”.

What we need to do is to build the teachers’ capacity and infrastructure to take these kids. First, integrate western and Islamic education, work with critical stakeholders to be ambassadors of the change, ban street begging, ban migration of children from one state to the other for Islamic education and integrate the qualified mallams into the payroll.

They are Islamic teachers just like other state teachers. We need them to see it as progress and not a threat to their survival. Make primary and junior secondary education free.

“Thus, I go with such ideas by quoting Abdussamad Ahmad Yusuf “Almajiri system has come to live with us forever.”

Also, the secretary of the Malaman tsanagaya Kaduna chapter, Imam Bukhari, said they were even surprised to hear such coming from a man who is also from Maiduguri where almajiris are in highest number.

“The government should have called everyone of the teachers of the Almajiris and listened to their views before arriving at such an idea.”

Malam Imam said most of the children you see begging are not Almajiris, they are just other children who mask themselves as Almajiris to beg for food because they are in hunger due to the bad leadership system we are facing in the country.

The Kaduna State Adviser on Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Jamilu Abubakar Albaniy, said street begging sure has its own negativity, the government should have sat with the teachers to listen to their own side of the story before bringing the issue of ban.

He said there are places where you see the Almajiris staying in their teachers’ residences without going out to beg and they are doing well while in other places, reverse is the case. So, the government should sit and look in to the matter very well by selecting those who stay in their teachers’ places to learn and those who come to beg, this will be a very good way to solve the issue.

Hajiya Fatima, who is a parent, said Almajiranci is not a good thing to do as it has been said by our Lord that begging will only bring about ruining one’s self respect, which is why I urge parents to stop bringing their children to other states in the name of Almajiri.

In Kastina, clerics, scholars, parents and others have continued to weigh in on the move and proffered ways the highly abused system could be scrapped.

A cross section of those, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Friday in Katsina, said the new compulsory basic education system complemented with efforts at reducing insecurity, poverty as well as re-orientation of parents and elites among others hold the keys to ending the Almajiri system that had been used by many parents to avoid their responsibilities.

Mallam Lawal Saidu, a Katsina-based scholar and parent, said the Almajiri system would continue if there is no legislation to regulate

the unfettered migration of children to towns and urban cities in search of knowledge. He also reasoned that the spate of insecurity and poverty in rural areas should be tackled as the twin challenges were fueling current exodus of parents and their children from rural areas.

“Previous governments allowed the Almajiri system to go completely out of control because there ought to be a legislation that would

regulate the movement of children. If you look at it, it is purely an economic issue because many parents at the grassroots have more children than they can cater for, so the only option left is to send them to urban areas under the guise of seeking for knowledge.

“I believe compulsory basic education would solve the problem if people are compelled to enroll their children into primary schools; if government steps up the provision of necessary facilities to absorb the pupils and there is improvement in the socio-economic well-being of the people in the rural areas. Certainly, there must be additional school facilities and legislation for ban on Almajiri system of education to succeed,” he stated.

Also, Alhaji Sale Aminu, a retiree and a cleric in Katsina, said the Almajiri system has no basis in Islam and the Quran and won’t be missed if abolished by the Federal Government, adding that many experts and Muslim faithful were in support of the proposed abolition of Almajiri system for a change in the style of impacting Islamic knowledge in decent climes.

“Parents of Almajiri should be encouraged to take care of their children and wards instead of sending them to (Islamic schools) teachers without making any provision for the children’s feeding, clothing, shelter and Medicare. You will be surprised to discover that parents, in as far as Maradi (Niger Republic) and Maiduguri (Borno State) send their children to Katsina when the children could easily remain with their parents and still acquire Islamic knowledge.

“Giving a child Islamic education does not necessarily mean sending him away from home, a child could go to school and come back so that his parents can give him the desired parental care and attention.

So, government plan to ban Almajiri system is a welcome development.

Neither Islam nor the Quran says you must send your child outside to acquire education,” he insisted.

On his part, Idris Abdulahi, an Almajiri in Katsina, told LEADERSHIP Friday through an interpreter that government should not issue a proclamation on the matter and feel the matter had been tackled.

Hear him: “It (the planned ban on Almajiri system) is a good initiative but the compulsory basic education system being proposed will only solve the problem if government examines all the factors fueling the Almajiri system.”