Appeal C’tee Dismisses Talle’s Appeal, Affirms Mukhtar’s Victory

There was jubilation at the Federal Capital Territory Football Association (FCT FA) secretariat in Area 10, Old Parade Ground yesterday as the FCT FA Electoral Appeal Committee dismissed the appeal filed by the chairmanship candidate in June 20, 2019 FCT FA elections, Musa Saheed Talle against the victory of Abba Mukhtar Muhammed as the new chairman of FCT FA.

The three-man appeal committee, headed by Barrister Abdulrazaq A. Dokunnmu, cleared Mukhtar of all allegations by the petitioner and affirmed his victory as duly elected chairman of FCT Football Association.

The committee in a two page report submitted to the assistant secretary of the FCT FA, Noah Omede, quashed the appellant’s petition for lack of merit, saying the defendant herein has not applied to the NFF as an intermediary and his name, Abba Mukhtar Muhammed cannot be found on the website for intermediaries.

On the allegation that the defendant didn’t resign his position as players’ agent, the committee said the defendant did tender a copy of letter of resignation as players’ agent on 7/7/2014 and dully acknowledged by the NFF and therefore forms the evidence that Mukhtar duly resigned his position as players’ agent.

On the complaint lodged by the Capital Boys Academy that the NFF integrity strategy guideline states that no FA chairman should hold dual position, the committee held that Abba Mukhtar Muhammed has not contravened the guideline because as at the time he contested the FCT FA chairmanship elections, he was holding only one position as stated.

Reacting to the appeal committee’s ruling, Mukhtar described the ruling as a great news and victory for FCT football family, saying he has since started working to reposition FCT football for greater height.

“It is a great news and victory for FCT football family. But I personally have been confident that there was nothing of such and it was a baseless petition because it was submitted without any evidence attach to it.

“Now that this little distraction is over, we have to start work immediately. I personally have started working and from next week we will roll out our action plans.