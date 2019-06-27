NEWS
Bauchi Group Condemns Threat Against Ex-Gov Abubakar
A civil rights group, Bauchi Civil Society Organisation Network, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the activities of another group, Coalition Against Financial Crimes and Injustice for allegedly threatening the former governor, Mohammed Abubakar.
The group in a statement by its coordinator, Mohammed Hussein condemned the coalition for threatening to sue the acting chairman of the EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, “for not investigating and prosecuting former Governor Abubakar, over fraudulent acts and corrupt practices he allegedly committed while in office.”
While condemning the activities of the Coalition, the group urged it to desist from making unfounded allegations and also stop the antics of using the anti-corruption agencies to serve personal interest.
“The people of Bauchi State and the country at large have observed the terrible antics of Coalition against Financial Crimes and Injustice over the years and as such its latest threat against former governor Abubakar can never be taken seriously.
“This is a man who worked tirelessly as a governor and refused to share the hard-earned resources of the state with politicians culminating to his arranged defeat.
“The people of Bauchi State have come to realise that MA was unjustly treated and that individuals, groups and organisations like the Coalition were the instruments used to launch a massive campaign of calumny against the former governor,” the group said.
