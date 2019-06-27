Benue Groups Condemn FG’s Farm Settlements Policy

The three main socio-cultural organisations in Benue State have called on all indigenes of the state at home and in the diaspora to rise against any plan by the federal government to establish farm settlements for herdsmen.

The three socio-cultural groups which comprised the Mdzough U Tiv, the Ochetoha K’ Idoma and Omi Ny’ Igede, said the common man in Benue State would use all constitutional means to resist the ‘illegal occupation’ of the land.

In a statement jointly signed by the president general, Mdzough U Tiv, Chief Edward Ujege; president general, Ochetoha k’ Idoma, Barr. Amali Adoya; and president general, Omi Ny’ Igede, Ben Okpa the groups called on the international community, well-meaning Nigerians, all socio-cultural associations like, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Middle Belt Forum, South-South Forum, the United Nations and all those who value human lives to come to the aid of Benue citizens.

“This move by the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture is to deprive Benue indigenes of the land given to them by their forefathers which is their main source of livelihood, but I want to let the whole world to put it on record that, hence there is no farming settlement for farmers in any state of the federation, the state will resist any form of settlement on their father’s land.

“The groups however recall that in the past, the federal government had direct that the non existence cattle routes, grazing reserves and cattle colonies be established in Benue State depriving indigenes of their farmlands,” it said.

It alleged that the award of contract by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture for the establishment of Ruga settlement is tantamount to endorsing the claim by Miyetti Allah that the Fulani are the original settlers and owners of Benue valley.

“We hereby state unequivocally that the Fulani herdsmen have never occupied or owned the Benue valley,” the groups added.

The groups said that in respect to Ruga settlements, the people of Benue State are speaking with one voice that the state has an established law that prohibit open grazing and encourages establishment of ranches, adding that Ruga settlements cannot be established in any of the local governments.

“The people of Benue state will resist the construction of Ruga settlements with the last drop of their blood,” they insisted.

Our correspondent gathered that the settlements are to be established in three local governments of the state, which include Tarka, Ukum, and Otukpo.