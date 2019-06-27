Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Beware Of Thunderstorms, NCAA Warns Pilots, Airlines

Published

1 min ago

on

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has advised Pilots and airline operators to exercise extreme caution during flight operations in recognition of the outset of the rainy season, with its attendant thunderstorms.

The General Manager, NCAA, Mr Sam Adurogboye, gave the advice in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

It said the advent of the rainy season, which has been torrential and prevalent in the Southern and Northern parts of the country, was usually accompanied by severe thunderstorms, which could impact the safety of flight operations.

“There are many other hazardous weather occurrences such as severe turbulence, microburst or low level wind-shear and occasionally, hail events are bound to affect air navigation,’’ the statement said.

It said NCAA had therefore directed all pilots to recourse to utmost restraint whenever adverse weather was observed or forecast by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET).

According to the statement, pilots and flight crews shall mandatorily obtain adequate en route and destination weather information and briefing from NiMET Aerodrome Meteorological offices before flight operations.

It said that in the same vein, Air Traffic Controllers (ATC) and Flight Crews/Operators should ensure total compliance with all aerodrome operating minima.

The statement said it was quite important for all intending air travellers and airline operators to note that in line with Standard and Recommended Practices (SARPs), ATC might temporarily close airspace during inclement weather conditions.

“These are adverse weather conditions such as severe thunderstorms, squall lines microburst or low level wind-shear, as observed or forecast by NiMET.

“It will be recalled that a similar weather alert was issued by the authority in March at the advent of the rainy season. It was circulated to the entire industry, stating ahead of time what to expect and recommended precautionary measures.”

The statement added that NCAA was expecting strict adherence to the directive to ensure safety of air transportation in the country.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Beware Of Thunderstorms, NCAA Warns Pilots, Airlines

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has advised Pilots and airline operators to exercise extreme caution during flight operations in recognition...
NEWS1 min ago

European Countries Set New June Temperature Records

A heatwave affecting much of Europe is expected to intensify further with countries – including France, Spain and Switzerland –...
NEWS3 mins ago

India Expresses Commitment To Direct Flight From Lagos

The Head of Chancery of the High Commission of India in Lagos, Mr Rachit Rawat, on Thursday said that direct...
NEWS6 mins ago

Australian Student Missing In North Korea

Australia says it is “urgently” seeking to confirm reports that an Australian man has been detained in North Korea. The...
NEWS8 mins ago

NAMA Says Surveillance, Navigation Equipment Working At Optimal Level

The Nigerian Airspace Management (NAMA) on Thursday said all its communication, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management equipment were working...
WORLD23 mins ago

Russia Denies Role In Israeli Airport GPS Jamming

Russia has denied Israeli suggestions that it is behind disruption of GPS signals at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport. Since early...
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY24 mins ago

Google Digital Skills For Africa Kicks Off In Aba, Targets Manufacturers

Google Nigeria on Wednesday announced the launch of the Google Digital Skills for Africa programme in Aba and other local...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: