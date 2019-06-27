AVIATION
Boeing 737 Max: New Issue Could Delay Aircraft’s Return
US regulators have uncovered a possible new flaw in Boeing’s troubled 737 Max aircraft that is likely to push back test flights.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had identified the “potential risk” during simulator tests, but did not reveal details.
Boeing’s top-selling aircraft was grounded in March after two crashes.
The company is upgrading the aircraft’s flight control system, which is the focus of crash investigators.
The control system can help prevent a plane from stalling.
In a tweet, the FAA said: “On the most recent issue, the FAA’s process is designed to discover and highlight potential risks. The FAA recently found a potential risk that Boeing must mitigate.”
A source familiar with the situation told the BBC: “”During simulator testing last week at Boeing, FAA test pilots discovered an issue that affected their ability to quickly and easily follow the required recovery procedures for runaway stabiliser trim (ie, to stop stabilisers on the aircraft’s tail moving uncontrollably).
“The issue was traced to how data is being processed by the flight computer.”
Last month, the FAA indicated that approval of Boeing’s changes to the 737 Max could come in late June. That would have allowed test flights in early July.
There were initial hopes among airlines that the 737 Max would be back in the air during the summer, but that timetable was pushed back to late this year even before the latest news.
Reuters, which first reported the new issue, said during an FAA pilot simulation in which the software was activated, it had taken longer than expected to recover the aircraft.
Other sources said the problem was linked to the aircraft’s computing power and whether the processor possessed enough capacity to keep up.
Boeing said “we are working closely with the FAA to safely return the Max to service” and that it believed a software fix would address the problem.
But the FAA will be looking into whether it is a hardware issue.
If regulators are unsatisfied with the software fix, the microprocessor unit will have to be replaced and the grounding may stretch on for months longer than previously thought.
The loss of Ethiopian flight ET302 in March was the second fatal accident involving a 737 Max in the space of five months. A near identical aircraft, owned by the Indonesian carrier Lion Air, went down in the sea off Jakarta in October 2018.
BBC
MOST READ
CSOs, Others Canvass Electronic Voting System For Free, Credible Polls
Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other major stakeholders in Ebonyi on Thursday advocated for the use of electronic voting system...
Beware Of Thunderstorms, NCAA Warns Pilots, Airlines
Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has advised Pilots and airline operators to exercise extreme caution during flight operations in recognition...
European Countries Set New June Temperature Records
A heatwave affecting much of Europe is expected to intensify further with countries – including France, Spain and Switzerland –...
India Expresses Commitment To Direct Flight From Lagos
The Head of Chancery of the High Commission of India in Lagos, Mr Rachit Rawat, on Thursday said that direct...
Australian Student Missing In North Korea
Australia says it is “urgently” seeking to confirm reports that an Australian man has been detained in North Korea. The...
NAMA Says Surveillance, Navigation Equipment Working At Optimal Level
The Nigerian Airspace Management (NAMA) on Thursday said all its communication, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management equipment were working...
Russia Denies Role In Israeli Airport GPS Jamming
Russia has denied Israeli suggestions that it is behind disruption of GPS signals at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport. Since early...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
-
NEWS22 hours ago
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud
-
FOOTBALL22 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16
-
LAW3 hours ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
-
FOOTBALL4 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
NASS Mgt Begins Implementation Of ‘Illegal’ Conditions Of Service
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Boko Haram Famished, Desperate For Food – Army
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Abba Kyari Has Proven His Mettle In Office – Group