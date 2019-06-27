Court Remands Man Over Possession Of Indian Hemp In Osun

For allegedly possessing hard drug suspected to be Indian hemp an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Thursday remanded one Waheed Oladipupo, (26) in prison.

He pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of robbery, possession of Indian hemp and threat to life preferred against him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 3, 2019, around 02:30 pm at Ogbingbin area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant robbed one Kasali Muideen of one Iphone 6, valued N103,000 and a gold wrist watch, valued N14, 000, with total valued of N117,000.

He added that the defendant unlawfully had in his possession 35 kg of hard drug suspected to be Indian hemp, which he cannot give satisfactory account of how and where he got it.

According to him, the defendant on June 25, around 12:45 pm within the court premises, in Ile-Ife, threatened to kill one Inspector Fabelurin Olawale when he get out of the prison.

Osanyintuyi stated further that the offence contravened sections 86, 401 and 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Bolaji Sola, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term, with the pledge that his client would not jump bail, but produce substantial sureties.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi did not grant the bail of the defendant, but ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife prison custody as he adjourned the case until August 2, 2019, for consideration of bail.