NEWS
Court Remands Man Over Possession Of Indian Hemp In Osun
For allegedly possessing hard drug suspected to be Indian hemp an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Thursday remanded one Waheed Oladipupo, (26) in prison.
He pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of robbery, possession of Indian hemp and threat to life preferred against him after he had agreed to be tried by the court.
The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 3, 2019, around 02:30 pm at Ogbingbin area, Ile-Ife.
Osanyintuyi said that the defendant robbed one Kasali Muideen of one Iphone 6, valued N103,000 and a gold wrist watch, valued N14, 000, with total valued of N117,000.
He added that the defendant unlawfully had in his possession 35 kg of hard drug suspected to be Indian hemp, which he cannot give satisfactory account of how and where he got it.
According to him, the defendant on June 25, around 12:45 pm within the court premises, in Ile-Ife, threatened to kill one Inspector Fabelurin Olawale when he get out of the prison.
Osanyintuyi stated further that the offence contravened sections 86, 401 and 430 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The Defence Counsel, Mr Bolaji Sola, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal term, with the pledge that his client would not jump bail, but produce substantial sureties.
Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi did not grant the bail of the defendant, but ordered for the remand of the defendant in Ile-Ife prison custody as he adjourned the case until August 2, 2019, for consideration of bail.
MOST READ
Court Remands Man Over Possession Of Indian Hemp In Osun
For allegedly possessing hard drug suspected to be Indian hemp an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Thursday...
DSS Institute Upgrades To National Institute For Security Studies
The Department of State Security Service Institute for Security Studies has been upgraded to the National Institute for Security Studies...
Investors Inject $9M Into Energy Solutions Provider Arnergy
…as Arnegy Targets 35,000 SMEs in 36 months Nigerian distributed utility company, Arnergy has announced it has raised nine million...
Man Jailed For Assaulting Policemen
A 35-year old man identified as David Ejike has been sentenced to three months Imprisonment for assaulting two policemen identified...
OPPO Mobile Unveils World’s First Under-Screen Smartphone Camera At MWC Shanghai 2019
OPPO on Wednesday 26 June in Shanghai, China unveiled its groundbreaking technology Under-Screen Camera (USC) at MWC Shanghai 2019, which...
KEDCO Targets Best Service Delivery DisCo In Nigeria
The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has restated its commitment to becoming the best DisCo in NIGERIA through...
TUC Decries Level Of Nigeria’s Borrowing
Mr Bobboi Kaigama, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has expressed worry over increasing rate of inflation and the...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud
- LAW4 hours ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16
- FOOTBALL5 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
NASS Mgt Begins Implementation Of ‘Illegal’ Conditions Of Service
- NEWS6 hours ago
Gov. Ganduje Appoints Makoda As Chief Of Staff
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Boko Haram Famished, Desperate For Food – Army
- NEWS23 hours ago
Abba Kyari Has Proven His Mettle In Office – Group