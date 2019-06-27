NEWS
Ethiopia Flag In Abuja At Full-Mast Despite National Mourning
The flag of Ethiopia at the Embassy of Ethiopia in Abuja, on Thursday remained at full-mast in spite of the national mourning in that country.
An official of the Embassy who pleaded anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that no one was disposed to explain why the mast was still at full-mast in Abuja.
Meanwhile, flags were flown at half mast across Ethiopia in honour of officers who were lost in the recent event on June 22.
Five people, including the national Army’s Chief of Staff and Amhara’s State President, were reported to have been killed in two separate suspected Ethiopia coup attacks.
The Army’s Chief of Staff, Seare Mekonnen, and a retired general died as a result of the unfortunate incident at Mekonnen’s residence in the nation’s capital, Addis Ababa.
The Amhara State President, Ambachew Mekonnen, and an adviser were killed in Bahir Dar, while Amhara’s Attorney-General was also shot and died of wounds on Monday.
The reasons behind the attempted coup in the state remained unclear.
NAN reports that the flying of flag at half-mast was a global Flag Code practiced upon the death of principal figures of government, as a mark of respect to their memory.
