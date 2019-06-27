Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

European Countries Set New June Temperature Records

Published

1 min ago

on

A heatwave affecting much of Europe is expected to intensify further with countries – including France, Spain and Switzerland – expecting temperatures above 40C (104F) later on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic recorded their highest temperatures for June.

Meteorologists say hot air drawn in from northern Africa is responsible.

The heat is expected to rise further in many countries over the next three days, meteorologists warn.

By early afternoon, temperatures had reached 37C in Turin in Italy, 39C in the Spanish city of Zaragoza, and 39C in Avignon in southern France.

In Spain, 11 provinces in the east and centre of the country are set to experience temperatures above 40C.

In parts of the north-east, they may reach 45C on Friday.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling wildfires in Catalonia, described by the regional government as some of the worst in 20 years.

At least 4,000 hectares (10,000 acres) are affected, but officials said that in the intense heat the area could increase to 20,000ha.

Thirty people have been evacuated and five roads have been closed.

Temperatures are expected to top 40C in Italy too, particularly in central and northern regions. Several cities, including Rome, have issued the highest heat warnings.

On Thursday morning the body of a 72-year-old homeless Romanian man was found near Milan’s central train station. Officials say the heat may have been a factor in his death.

Philip Trackfield, a British tourist in Rome, told the BBC: “Last night at the Spanish steps it was 41C. It’s exhausting when you’re trying to do all the sights.”

Meanwhile the whole of France – where a heatwave in 2003 was blamed for 15,000 deaths – is now on orange alert, the second-highest warning level.

In Paris, fountains and sprinklers connected to hydrants have been set up. Some schools have delayed important exams and even closed.

In Toulouse, where temperatures are expected to reach 41C on Thursday, charities have been handing out water to homeless people.

The heat is also affecting France’s 72,000-strong prison population. François Bes, a prison monitor, told BFMTV that many detainees had described their cells as “ovens”.

“It’s impossible to create a draught because by definition prisoners can’t open the doors,” he was quoted as saying. One major prison near Paris, Fresnes, has decided to hose down the yard to cool it, BFMTV reports.

Temperatures have been climbing in recent days. On Wednesday, Coschen in Brandenburg peaked at 38.6C – a new German record for June.

Radzyn in Poland and Doksany in the Czech Republic also recorded new national highs, with temperatures hitting 38.2C and 38.9C respectively.

Even in the high-altitude Alps, temperatures topped 30C in places. Parts of Austria recorded their local all-time highest temperatures on Wednesday.

The Swiss cities of Geneva, Bern, and Zurich are all predicted to reach record temperatures of 39C or 40C.

 

BBC

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

European Countries Set New June Temperature Records

A heatwave affecting much of Europe is expected to intensify further with countries – including France, Spain and Switzerland –...
NEWS3 mins ago

India Expresses Commitment To Direct Flight From Lagos

The Head of Chancery of the High Commission of India in Lagos, Mr Rachit Rawat, on Thursday said that direct...
NEWS6 mins ago

Australian Student Missing In North Korea

Australia says it is “urgently” seeking to confirm reports that an Australian man has been detained in North Korea. The...
NEWS8 mins ago

NAMA Says Surveillance, Navigation Equipment Working At Optimal Level

The Nigerian Airspace Management (NAMA) on Thursday said all its communication, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management equipment were working...
WORLD23 mins ago

Russia Denies Role In Israeli Airport GPS Jamming

Russia has denied Israeli suggestions that it is behind disruption of GPS signals at Israel’s Ben Gurion airport. Since early...
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY24 mins ago

Google Digital Skills For Africa Kicks Off In Aba, Targets Manufacturers

Google Nigeria on Wednesday announced the launch of the Google Digital Skills for Africa programme in Aba and other local...
NEWS31 mins ago

NAFDAC Suspends Implementation Of New Tariffs

In a move to douse tension and assuage the yearnings of stakeholders in the pharmaceutical, Food and Allied Industries, the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: