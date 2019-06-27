Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

FG Applauds Huawei On ICT Training For 1000 Civil Servants

Published

1 min ago

on

L-R: A beneficiary of the Huawei ICT Training, Permanent secretary, Civil Services, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Olusegun Adekunle; Director General, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita; during the visit to Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, on the close out phase of the MoU between the federal government of Nigeria and Huawei Technologies Company to train 1000 civil servants as part of the ICT for Change programme in Abuja

The federal government in collaboration with leading global ICT firm, Huawei Technologies, closed out the training for 1000 civil servants under the Information Communication Technology (ICT) for change programme. This is the second phase of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the federal government of Nigeria and Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited as part of Huawei’s CSR initiatives aimed at supporting the automation of government processes and bureautic procedures in Nigeria.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, while addressing the last batch of participants of the training workshop in Abuja yesterday said the main vision is to develop an elite core of public servants that can stand shoulder to shoulder with any public servant internationally.

Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita delightedly commended Huawei for always contributing and investing heavily to the growth of ICT in Nigeria. “We are beginning to build the foundation so I’m excited and highly appreciative of Huawei Technologies’ help through this civil service rebirth.”

She added that the training by Huawei Technologies is a significant contribution to achieving the 2017-2020 Civil Service Strategy Reform agenda to improve the capacity of civil servants in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Nigeria.

She added that if well harnessed, technology derived from the training can help to reduce corruption in Nigeria and aid in the process of transparency.

“If you look at any country where technology is being applied wholly with operational processes you will find that there is improved accountability, transparency, efficiency and even retrieval process for records is extremely efficient.

“If we are able to apply technology within Nigeria public service system which is what we are doing now, you find out that the level of transparency and accountability will become very high”.

Speaking during the visit, the Communications Manager, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Adereti Emmanuel stated that “As Huawei celebrates its 20 years anniversary in Nigeria this year, Huawei has been at the forefront of collaborating with all stakeholders to deliver growth to the ICT industry and affect the lives of all Nigerians”.

“Huawei is eager to continue to support all stakeholders including the federal government of Nigeria with more CSR Initiatives which will build capacity, improve skills and transfer world class knowledge for all” He added.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

FG Applauds Huawei On ICT Training For 1000 Civil Servants

The federal government in collaboration with leading global ICT firm, Huawei Technologies, closed out the training for 1000 civil servants...
NEWS4 mins ago

HOMEF Decries Unstopped Oil-Well Inferno In Ilaje Communities Of Ondo State

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), has called on Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), the Government of Ondo State, the...
HEALTH19 mins ago

JCI Creates Awareness For Sickle Cell Disease

As part of activities to mark the Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) day which is marked on 19th June yearly, Junior...
NEWS19 mins ago

Domestic Servant Charged With Killing Employer, Mother

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Wednesday remanded a 22-year-old domestic servant, Joseph Ogbu,  who allegedly killed his...
NEWS27 mins ago

Edo Inspects Flooded Areas, Promises Relief Materials For Victims

The Edo State government has assessed the impact of flooding in different parts of Benin City, the state capital, and...
AGRICULTURE31 mins ago

AFAN President Advises Youths To Use ICT To Drive Agriculture

Mr Kabiru Ibrahim, the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has appealed to Nigerian youths to embrace agriculture...
NEWS34 mins ago

Court Orders Release Of Ex-Gov Shema’s Passport

Justice Hadiza Shagari of the Federal High Court, Katsina State, on Thursday ordered the immediate release of International Passport of...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: