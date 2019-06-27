SPORTS
FG Backs Super Eagles For AFCON 2019 Success
The federal government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has backed the Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their quest to win the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt for the fourth time.
While commending the scintillating performance of the three time African champions, the sports ministry’s permanent secretary, Mr. Olusade Adesola joined millions of Football loving Nigerians to congratulate the Super Eagles for their doggedness on the field of play as well as clinching the ticket to the round of 16 by defeating their Guinean national team 1-0 on Wednesday evening.
He also reaffirmed the unflinching support of the Federal Government for their welfare throughout their stay in the tournament with a charge that bringing the Trophy to Nigeria should be the target.
The Super Eagles need only a draw from their last match of the group phase against Madagascar on Sunday to finish top of the group and remain in Alexandria for their Round of 16 fixture.
