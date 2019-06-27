NEWS
FG Distributes Seedlings, Others To Sokoto Flood Victims
Farmers affected by the 2018 flood in Sokoto State yesterday begun to get agricultural aid from the federal government in form of seeds, insecticides and pesticides amongst others.
Speaking before flagging off the distribution at Kasarawa, the zonal director of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Dr Kuku Suleime divulged that the federal government had earlier enumerated the victims from Goronyo local government of the state.
According to him, vouchers were given to those enumerated hence the agricultural aid will thus be given to only identified victims.
Talking on the items to be distributed, Dr Kufu Suleime said that they include insecticide, assorted seeds, pesticides and sprayers while fertilizer is still being awaited.
“We will hand the items over to the state government which will in turn hand them over to the victims. The aim is to ensure food security,” he said.
Speaking on behalf of the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, secretary to the state government (SSG) Saidu Umar thanked the federal government for the gesture, even as he assured that it would be judiciously distributed to affected victims.
Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Alhaji Muhammadu Idris thanked the state as well as federal government for coming to their aid.
