FG, Huawei Begin ICT Training For Civil Servants

The federal government in collaboration with global ICT firm, Huawei Technologies, has commenced the second phase of training for 1000 civil servants on Information Communication Technology (ICT) for change programme.

The programme is aimed at supporting the automation of government processes and bureautic procedures in Nigeria.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, while addressing the participants at the one-week training workshop in Abuja yesterday said the main vision behind it was to develop an elite core of public servants that can stand shoulder to shoulder with any public servant internationally.

“We are beginning to build the foundation so I’m excited and highly appreciative of Huawei Technologies’ help through this civil service rebirth.”

She added that if well harnessed, technology derived from the training can help to reduce corruption in Nigeria and aid in the process of transparency.

“If you look at any country where technology is being applied wholly with operational processes you will find that there is improved accountability, transparency, efficiency and even retrieval process for records is extremely efficient.

“If we are able to apply technology within Nigeria public service system which is what we are doing now, you find out that the level of transparency and accountability will become very high”.

The Communications Manager, Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Adereth Emmanuel said the training was the second phase of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the government of Nigeria and the company in 2017 to train civil servants as part of the ICT change programme.

According to him, “This programme is also one of the efforts to be more localised and fulfill our social responsibility, not just with material donation but also in terms of mind enlightenment and talent cultivation.”