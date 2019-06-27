FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July

The pilot phase of the Open Schooling System being initiative by the federal government through Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is set to commence in July, 2019.

The executive secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a one day meeting of the national stakeholders on Open Schooling programme.

The meeting was a follow-up to the last recently held in Abuja, to see how every agency that is targeting out of school children can key into the initiative.

The executive secretary who was represented by the Director Teacher Development Programme, Unwaha Ismaila said the Commission is delighted that the issue of out of school children is receiving wide attention.

“I think the level of awareness of the need to pay attention to this population is growing across the country. As some of you are aware, just a few days ago we understand the federal government is thinking of how we can put an end to Almajiri system so that we can get these children into school.

“We are prepared this time around to follow up every discussion with the necessary action that they deserve. Let us also remember that the Open Schooling Initiative is not the only initiative that the mission is pursuing.

He also commended the Katsina state government for passing a bill on Almajiri children, urging other states to emulate the move.

He concluded that the Commission is targeting to commence the programme next month July as a lot of things needs to be put in place.