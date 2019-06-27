EDUCATION
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
The pilot phase of the Open Schooling System being initiative by the federal government through Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) is set to commence in July, 2019.
The executive secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a one day meeting of the national stakeholders on Open Schooling programme.
The meeting was a follow-up to the last recently held in Abuja, to see how every agency that is targeting out of school children can key into the initiative.
The executive secretary who was represented by the Director Teacher Development Programme, Unwaha Ismaila said the Commission is delighted that the issue of out of school children is receiving wide attention.
“I think the level of awareness of the need to pay attention to this population is growing across the country. As some of you are aware, just a few days ago we understand the federal government is thinking of how we can put an end to Almajiri system so that we can get these children into school.
“We are prepared this time around to follow up every discussion with the necessary action that they deserve. Let us also remember that the Open Schooling Initiative is not the only initiative that the mission is pursuing.
He also commended the Katsina state government for passing a bill on Almajiri children, urging other states to emulate the move.
He concluded that the Commission is targeting to commence the programme next month July as a lot of things needs to be put in place.
MOST READ
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
The pilot phase of the Open Schooling System being initiative by the federal government through Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)...
1000 Affected With Malaria, Others In Taraba IDPs Camp
At least 4 out of 48 pregnant woman were delivered at Nukai Primary School camp in three days where the...
Onnoghen: Stop Hostility Towards Judiciary Secondus Tells PMB
National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to stop what he...
Kidnappers Demand 5 Million Naira Ransom From Families Of Abducted Driver In Ondo
Gunmen who abducted Mr. Felix Akinde, on the Akure/Ikere road have demanded for the ransom of five million naira. Akinde...
Court Remands Man Over Possession Of Indian Hemp In Osun
For allegedly possessing hard drug suspected to be Indian hemp an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife on Thursday...
DSS Institute Upgrades To National Institute For Security Studies
The Department of State Security Service Institute for Security Studies has been upgraded to the National Institute for Security Studies...
Investors Inject $9M Into Energy Solutions Provider Arnergy
…as Arnegy Targets 35,000 SMEs in 36 months Nigerian distributed utility company, Arnergy has announced it has raised nine million...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud
- LAW4 hours ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16
- FOOTBALL5 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
NASS Mgt Begins Implementation Of ‘Illegal’ Conditions Of Service
- NEWS6 hours ago
Gov. Ganduje Appoints Makoda As Chief Of Staff
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Boko Haram Famished, Desperate For Food – Army
- NEWS23 hours ago
Abba Kyari Has Proven His Mettle In Office – Group