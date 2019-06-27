Gunmen Abduct Gov Ishaku’s Ex-aide

Seven suspected gunmen yesterday abducted Tsua Ibi, the immediate past special assistant on revenue matters to Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State.

Ibi was kidnapped by the gunmen in his house located at Tornengee village in Serkin-Kudu Ibi local government area of the state.

His brother, Fidelis Mbaade, told LEADERSHIP that the criminals stormed Ibi’s house at 7:37 pm on Tuesday with sophisticated weapons.

Mbaade said: “We sat in the house after returning from the farms. My elder brother (Tsua) was among us as we were waiting for our wives to bring our supper.

“Seven strange and huge young men invaded the compound and asked about the landlord of the house. My elder brother answered that he was the one. Their question sent fears in all of us including the children and the women around.

“They asked him to hand his phones over to them which he did; they further asked him to follow them to a bush part which led to a small stream that passed around our house. He wanted to resist them when one of them threatened to shoot at him. That was when he obeyed and followed them.

“As soon as they left with him, his phones went off and till now no word has been heard from him. We are calling on the security agencies to help us look for him and rescue him unhurt. He is the breadwinner of the family,” Mbaade stated.

The police public relations officer of the police command, David Misar, said that he was yet to receive information on the incident.

“No such report is at our disposal, please!” Misar replied LEADERSHIP through a short message service (sms).