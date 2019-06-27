Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

HOMEF Decries Unstopped Oil-Well Inferno In Ilaje Communities Of Ondo State

Published

1 min ago

on

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), has called on Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), the Government of Ondo State, the National Oil Spill Detection and Remediation Agency (NOSDRA), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and other regulatory agencies to put out the fire in the communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

In a statement signed by HOMEF Project Officer on Fossil Politics Cadmus Atake-Enade and made available to LEADERSHIP Yesterday, it stated that “the unending oil-well fire outbreak reportedly started on 18 April, 2019 at Ojumola Well 1 in Ajegunle-Ikorigho, an oil- rich community and has spread to no fewer than five other oil wells belonging to Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL).

He said “in order to avoid a reoccurrence of the Ogoni incidence, action should be taken quickly to tackle this menace in Ilaje, adding that the Government and other regulatory agencies should always ensure that routine checks and equipment integrity test are carried out on all oil installations across the country to avoid the incidences of equipment failures due to outdated and expired facilities.

The statement revealed that the“ CNL, after confirming the fire outbreak, claimed that the cause of the explosion was unknown and from a joint venture investigation carried out on the  April 20, 2019, it was explained that the fire was due to third party interference. In other words, it was a result of sabotage or vandalization by unknown culprits.”

“Even with the impacts of the fire visibly seen in the affected communities, CNL claimed that there are no casualties and that no community has been impacted by the fire outbreak. They claimed to have conducted an overflight evaluation of the fire and also mobilized emergency responders to assess the site, contain the fire, and boom the area.

HOMEF’s director, Nnimmo Bassey, said “these claims show the height of irresponsibility and impunity exhibited by CNL and its partners operating in communities across the Niger Delta region, as our investigation shows that nothing has been done to put off the fire and to alleviate the sufferings of the affected Ilaje communities. The fires are gradually spreading to other coastal communities in the state.

Nnimmo Bassey called on NOSDRA, DPR, and other regulatory agencies to stand up to their responsibilities to ensure that the fire which has polluted the sources of water and the environment in Ilaje communities is put out.  He advised that thorough investigation about the cause of the explosion should be done, the impacted environment be cleaned up, and adequate compensations be paid to those impacted by the fire outbreak

An Ilaje activist Ola Judah opined that “The fire outbreak has caused unfortunate disaster to the communities. The people’s daily life has been affected, fish farming has been disrupted, there is no drinkable water as soot and spill cover the water ways. Dead fishes are found all over. Many people were rushed to hospitals’ emergency units due to the hazardous impact of the fire outbreak. We are not sure of the health of the people in the future. Chevron has been promising the communities to put off the fire but has not responded to their demands”

The statement continued that, “ever since, the exploration operations of CNL in Ilaje began 40years ago, the people have been suffering from pollution, environmental degradation and oppressions. Daily, they are faced with horrors and terrors posed by the oil companies operating in their communities.

“Fishing which is the major occupation of the people, is no longer profitable as the rivers and streams have all been polluted with oil. The people of Ilaje have nothing to show for the years of existence of CNL and other oil companies in their land, rather all they can testify of is the series of neglects and constant terrors posed by the operations of the oil corporations”.

The statement revealed that the oil spillage had caused great agony on the community people and over 3,260 animals had died from drinking polluted water.” Child labour was used to contain the spread of the spill in the communities and women were the most affected by the incidence. Despite the fact that the spill was reported to the Ilaje local government headquarters at Igbokoda the following day, Chevron did not contain the leakage till after seven days and even after containment, oil was still visible on the surface of the water in the communities affected”.

As a result of the impacts on the livelihood and wellbeing of the impacted communities, the Ilaje people have demanded that the fire be put out, their environment cleaned up and restored to a habitable state.

The Government should call on CNL to take on the responsibility of ensuring that their pipelines and equipment are routinely checked and maintained in other to avoid similar occurrences in subsequent times. Adding that “Adequate compensations should be paid to impacted communities and alternative sources of livelihood provided for those impacted by the fire outbreak.

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

HOMEF Decries Unstopped Oil-Well Inferno In Ilaje Communities Of Ondo State

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), has called on Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), the Government of Ondo State, the...
HEALTH15 mins ago

JCI Creates Awareness For Sickle Cell Disease

As part of activities to mark the Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) day which is marked on 19th June yearly, Junior...
NEWS15 mins ago

Domestic Servant Charged With Killing Employer, Mother

An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Wednesday remanded a 22-year-old domestic servant, Joseph Ogbu,  who allegedly killed his...
NEWS24 mins ago

Edo Inspects Flooded Areas, Promises Relief Materials For Victims

The Edo State government has assessed the impact of flooding in different parts of Benin City, the state capital, and...
AGRICULTURE28 mins ago

AFAN President Advises Youths To Use ICT To Drive Agriculture

Mr Kabiru Ibrahim, the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has appealed to Nigerian youths to embrace agriculture...
NEWS30 mins ago

Court Orders Release Of Ex-Gov Shema’s Passport

Justice Hadiza Shagari of the Federal High Court, Katsina State, on Thursday ordered the immediate release of International Passport of...
NEWS32 mins ago

12 Corps Members Get State Awards In Gombe

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Gombe State has presented state awards to 12 out of 1,045 of the...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: