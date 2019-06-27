HOMEF Decries Unstopped Oil-Well Inferno In Ilaje Communities Of Ondo State

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), has called on Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), the Government of Ondo State, the National Oil Spill Detection and Remediation Agency (NOSDRA), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and other regulatory agencies to put out the fire in the communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

In a statement signed by HOMEF Project Officer on Fossil Politics Cadmus Atake-Enade and made available to LEADERSHIP Yesterday, it stated that “the unending oil-well fire outbreak reportedly started on 18 April, 2019 at Ojumola Well 1 in Ajegunle-Ikorigho, an oil- rich community and has spread to no fewer than five other oil wells belonging to Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL).

He said “in order to avoid a reoccurrence of the Ogoni incidence, action should be taken quickly to tackle this menace in Ilaje, adding that the Government and other regulatory agencies should always ensure that routine checks and equipment integrity test are carried out on all oil installations across the country to avoid the incidences of equipment failures due to outdated and expired facilities.

The statement revealed that the“ CNL, after confirming the fire outbreak, claimed that the cause of the explosion was unknown and from a joint venture investigation carried out on the April 20, 2019, it was explained that the fire was due to third party interference. In other words, it was a result of sabotage or vandalization by unknown culprits.”

“Even with the impacts of the fire visibly seen in the affected communities, CNL claimed that there are no casualties and that no community has been impacted by the fire outbreak. They claimed to have conducted an overflight evaluation of the fire and also mobilized emergency responders to assess the site, contain the fire, and boom the area.

HOMEF’s director, Nnimmo Bassey, said “these claims show the height of irresponsibility and impunity exhibited by CNL and its partners operating in communities across the Niger Delta region, as our investigation shows that nothing has been done to put off the fire and to alleviate the sufferings of the affected Ilaje communities. The fires are gradually spreading to other coastal communities in the state.

Nnimmo Bassey called on NOSDRA, DPR, and other regulatory agencies to stand up to their responsibilities to ensure that the fire which has polluted the sources of water and the environment in Ilaje communities is put out. He advised that thorough investigation about the cause of the explosion should be done, the impacted environment be cleaned up, and adequate compensations be paid to those impacted by the fire outbreak

An Ilaje activist Ola Judah opined that “The fire outbreak has caused unfortunate disaster to the communities. The people’s daily life has been affected, fish farming has been disrupted, there is no drinkable water as soot and spill cover the water ways. Dead fishes are found all over. Many people were rushed to hospitals’ emergency units due to the hazardous impact of the fire outbreak. We are not sure of the health of the people in the future. Chevron has been promising the communities to put off the fire but has not responded to their demands”

The statement continued that, “ever since, the exploration operations of CNL in Ilaje began 40years ago, the people have been suffering from pollution, environmental degradation and oppressions. Daily, they are faced with horrors and terrors posed by the oil companies operating in their communities.

“Fishing which is the major occupation of the people, is no longer profitable as the rivers and streams have all been polluted with oil. The people of Ilaje have nothing to show for the years of existence of CNL and other oil companies in their land, rather all they can testify of is the series of neglects and constant terrors posed by the operations of the oil corporations”.

The statement revealed that the oil spillage had caused great agony on the community people and over 3,260 animals had died from drinking polluted water.” Child labour was used to contain the spread of the spill in the communities and women were the most affected by the incidence. Despite the fact that the spill was reported to the Ilaje local government headquarters at Igbokoda the following day, Chevron did not contain the leakage till after seven days and even after containment, oil was still visible on the surface of the water in the communities affected”.

As a result of the impacts on the livelihood and wellbeing of the impacted communities, the Ilaje people have demanded that the fire be put out, their environment cleaned up and restored to a habitable state.

The Government should call on CNL to take on the responsibility of ensuring that their pipelines and equipment are routinely checked and maintained in other to avoid similar occurrences in subsequent times. Adding that “Adequate compensations should be paid to impacted communities and alternative sources of livelihood provided for those impacted by the fire outbreak.