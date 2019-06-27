NEWS
HOMEF Decries Unstopped Oil-Well Inferno In Ilaje Communities Of Ondo State
The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), has called on Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), the Government of Ondo State, the National Oil Spill Detection and Remediation Agency (NOSDRA), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and other regulatory agencies to put out the fire in the communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.
In a statement signed by HOMEF Project Officer on Fossil Politics Cadmus Atake-Enade and made available to LEADERSHIP Yesterday, it stated that “the unending oil-well fire outbreak reportedly started on 18 April, 2019 at Ojumola Well 1 in Ajegunle-Ikorigho, an oil- rich community and has spread to no fewer than five other oil wells belonging to Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL).
He said “in order to avoid a reoccurrence of the Ogoni incidence, action should be taken quickly to tackle this menace in Ilaje, adding that the Government and other regulatory agencies should always ensure that routine checks and equipment integrity test are carried out on all oil installations across the country to avoid the incidences of equipment failures due to outdated and expired facilities.
The statement revealed that the“ CNL, after confirming the fire outbreak, claimed that the cause of the explosion was unknown and from a joint venture investigation carried out on the April 20, 2019, it was explained that the fire was due to third party interference. In other words, it was a result of sabotage or vandalization by unknown culprits.”
“Even with the impacts of the fire visibly seen in the affected communities, CNL claimed that there are no casualties and that no community has been impacted by the fire outbreak. They claimed to have conducted an overflight evaluation of the fire and also mobilized emergency responders to assess the site, contain the fire, and boom the area.
HOMEF’s director, Nnimmo Bassey, said “these claims show the height of irresponsibility and impunity exhibited by CNL and its partners operating in communities across the Niger Delta region, as our investigation shows that nothing has been done to put off the fire and to alleviate the sufferings of the affected Ilaje communities. The fires are gradually spreading to other coastal communities in the state.
Nnimmo Bassey called on NOSDRA, DPR, and other regulatory agencies to stand up to their responsibilities to ensure that the fire which has polluted the sources of water and the environment in Ilaje communities is put out. He advised that thorough investigation about the cause of the explosion should be done, the impacted environment be cleaned up, and adequate compensations be paid to those impacted by the fire outbreak
An Ilaje activist Ola Judah opined that “The fire outbreak has caused unfortunate disaster to the communities. The people’s daily life has been affected, fish farming has been disrupted, there is no drinkable water as soot and spill cover the water ways. Dead fishes are found all over. Many people were rushed to hospitals’ emergency units due to the hazardous impact of the fire outbreak. We are not sure of the health of the people in the future. Chevron has been promising the communities to put off the fire but has not responded to their demands”
The statement continued that, “ever since, the exploration operations of CNL in Ilaje began 40years ago, the people have been suffering from pollution, environmental degradation and oppressions. Daily, they are faced with horrors and terrors posed by the oil companies operating in their communities.
“Fishing which is the major occupation of the people, is no longer profitable as the rivers and streams have all been polluted with oil. The people of Ilaje have nothing to show for the years of existence of CNL and other oil companies in their land, rather all they can testify of is the series of neglects and constant terrors posed by the operations of the oil corporations”.
The statement revealed that the oil spillage had caused great agony on the community people and over 3,260 animals had died from drinking polluted water.” Child labour was used to contain the spread of the spill in the communities and women were the most affected by the incidence. Despite the fact that the spill was reported to the Ilaje local government headquarters at Igbokoda the following day, Chevron did not contain the leakage till after seven days and even after containment, oil was still visible on the surface of the water in the communities affected”.
As a result of the impacts on the livelihood and wellbeing of the impacted communities, the Ilaje people have demanded that the fire be put out, their environment cleaned up and restored to a habitable state.
The Government should call on CNL to take on the responsibility of ensuring that their pipelines and equipment are routinely checked and maintained in other to avoid similar occurrences in subsequent times. Adding that “Adequate compensations should be paid to impacted communities and alternative sources of livelihood provided for those impacted by the fire outbreak.
MOST READ
HOMEF Decries Unstopped Oil-Well Inferno In Ilaje Communities Of Ondo State
The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), has called on Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), the Government of Ondo State, the...
JCI Creates Awareness For Sickle Cell Disease
As part of activities to mark the Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) day which is marked on 19th June yearly, Junior...
Domestic Servant Charged With Killing Employer, Mother
An Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Wednesday remanded a 22-year-old domestic servant, Joseph Ogbu, who allegedly killed his...
Edo Inspects Flooded Areas, Promises Relief Materials For Victims
The Edo State government has assessed the impact of flooding in different parts of Benin City, the state capital, and...
AFAN President Advises Youths To Use ICT To Drive Agriculture
Mr Kabiru Ibrahim, the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has appealed to Nigerian youths to embrace agriculture...
Court Orders Release Of Ex-Gov Shema’s Passport
Justice Hadiza Shagari of the Federal High Court, Katsina State, on Thursday ordered the immediate release of International Passport of...
12 Corps Members Get State Awards In Gombe
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Gombe State has presented state awards to 12 out of 1,045 of the...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS22 hours ago
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
- NEWS21 hours ago
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud
- FOOTBALL21 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16
- LAW2 hours ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
- FOOTBALL3 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
NASS Mgt Begins Implementation Of ‘Illegal’ Conditions Of Service
- NEWS23 hours ago
Senator Jibrin Warns Against Formation Of Herdsmen Vigilante In S/East
- NEWS21 hours ago
Abba Kyari Has Proven His Mettle In Office – Group