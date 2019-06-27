HOMEF, Others Object To GM Cassava Application

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), the GMO-Free Nigeria Alliance and 43 other Civil Society Organisations, representing millions of Nigerians have urged the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) to reject the application by the National Root Crops Research Institute, Umudike for field trial of cassava, genetically modified to express elevated levels of Iron and Zinc in the storage roots and high resistance to cassava brown streak disease (CBSD) in Nigeria.

In a statement to LEADERSHIP signed by the Project officer on Hunger Politics Joyce Ebebeinwe, it stated that the group in their objection submitted to the NBMA on 21 June 2019, pointed out that the stability of the traits involved in the modification process is not certain and the potential for gene flow to wild varieties of the crop and the impact on non-target organisms poses serious threat to biodiversity.

They also revealed that genetic engineering of mineral content in staple crops raised serious concern and has the inherent disadvantage of over-expression of multiple genes which holds the possibility of causing significant toxicity to biological systems.

The group also noted that the applicant did not provide information relating to the several gene orchestrated processes from mineral uptake by the roots to transport throughout the plant to accumulation in edible tissues (cassava storage roots).

“The unintended outcome and hence potential harm of these complex genetic interplay remain unknown” they added.

The NBMA was asked to reject this application on the ground also, that commercial release of this GM cassava has not been authorised before in any jurisdiction in the world, stressing that the lack of relevant scientific information and knowledge regarding the extent of potential adverse effects, triggered the precautionary principle of the Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety to which Nigeria is signatory and which advises caution when scientific evidence about environmental or human health hazard is uncertain.

Besides the many other reasons, the application is also faulted for lacking in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) / protocols for collecting environmental impact data from the field trials; for absence of parameters/variables that will measure the anticipated impact of the herbicides (Primextra Gold and Touchdown Forte) to be used on organisms and biodiversity; for absence of molecular information on the genetic construct; and for not stating anticipated threats or potential harmful unintended effects which are specific to the gene, crop and site of growth of the modified event.

In the statement of objection made available to the media, HOMEF Director, Nnimmo Bassey, pointed out that the possibility that the cassava plant from the experimental field will be consumed is very high as it is almost impossible to rule out surreptitious acquisition of the stem-cutting and the likelihood of unlawful harvest by locals who had always accessed improved cassava varieties from the NRCRI, Umudike.

He added that the fact that insects and flood pollinate cassava presents serious concern for human health and biodiversity.