NEWS
Human Rights Commission Trains Military
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has begun two-day training, for the military to stem human rights violations and enhance civilian protection in the theatre of operations against insurgency in Adamawa State.
Director, Women, Children and Vulnerable, Mr Henry Ogwuche, said the war against insurgency is asymmetric in nature hence the need to win the hearts and minds of civilian population in the operation.
Ogwuche who represented the executive secretary of the commission, said the training is to enhance the capacity of military personnel in applying basic human rights principles and norms during the operations.
“The training will reduce causality level and humanitarian consequences of internal displacement challenges.
“To ensure effective mainstreaming of human rights and humanitarian norms and principles into counter insurgency operations by military and other security operatives.
“This is a step down training in collaboration with the UNHCR to build the clarity of military to appreciate the role of protecting vulnerable groups. The training is to build the capacity of military to appreciate the role of protecting the population of concern and other vulnerable groups during counter insurgency,” he said.
He said the training would also reduce the casualty level as well as the humanitarian consequences of internal displacements.
The representative of UNHCR, Mr Mohammed Tijan-Cole, expressed concern over the plight of 1.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states as a result of insurgency.
Tijan-Cole urged stakeholders to address shrinking of humanitarian space and increasing poverty level as a result of insurgency in the region.
Flt. Lt Agbara Agbo said as a fighting force, they would continue to abide by the military’s rules of engagement as well as human rights in the discharge of their duties.
