Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Human Rights Commission Trains Military

Published

1 min ago

on

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has begun two-day training, for the military to stem human rights violations and enhance civilian protection in the theatre of operations against insurgency in Adamawa State.

Director, Women, Children and Vulnerable, Mr Henry Ogwuche, said the war against insurgency is asymmetric in nature hence the need to win the hearts and minds of civilian population in the operation.

Ogwuche who represented the executive secretary of the commission, said the training is to enhance the capacity of military personnel in applying basic human rights principles and norms during the operations.

“The training will reduce causality level and humanitarian consequences of internal displacement challenges.

“To ensure effective mainstreaming of human rights and humanitarian norms and principles into counter insurgency operations by military and other security operatives.

“This is a step down training in collaboration with the UNHCR to build the clarity of military to appreciate the role of protecting vulnerable groups. The training is to build the capacity of military to appreciate the role of protecting  the population of concern  and other vulnerable  groups during counter insurgency,” he said.

He said the training would also reduce the casualty level as well as the humanitarian consequences of internal displacements.

The representative of UNHCR, Mr Mohammed Tijan-Cole, expressed concern over the plight of 1.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states as a result of insurgency.

Tijan-Cole urged stakeholders to address shrinking of humanitarian space and increasing poverty level as a result of insurgency in the region.

Flt. Lt  Agbara Agbo said as a fighting force, they would continue to abide by  the military’s rules of engagement as well as human rights in the discharge of their duties.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
NNPC Staff Revealed The NAFDAC Approved Pack He used to solve 2minute Kerewa, Click on the Link to see how you can solve 2 minutes Cuming, Rock for 35 minute in the Other Room
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

Human Rights Commission Trains Military

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has begun two-day training, for the military to stem human rights violations and enhance...
COVER STORIES4 mins ago

NASS Mgt Begins Implementation Of ‘Illegal’ Conditions Of Service

With President Muhammadu Buhari yet to assent to the “Retirement Age and Conditions of Service Bill”, which raised the exit...
COVER STORIES5 mins ago

Boko Haram Famished, Desperate For Food – Army

Troops of the Nigerian Army have recorded a series of successes in their offensive against the remnants of Boko Haram...
COVER STORIES7 mins ago

World Bank Spends $4bn On States – Govs

Grants, loans and other assistances worth $4billion have been received from the World Bank by several states of the federation....
COVER STORIES15 mins ago

FG, Huawei Begin ICT Training For Civil Servants

The federal government in collaboration with global ICT firm, Huawei Technologies, has commenced the second phase of training for 1000...
NEWS16 mins ago

Kidnapping Not Insurmountable – Osinbajo

The federal government is  working closely with the state governments to rid the country of kidnappings and the current wave...
PDP logo PDP logo
NEWS16 mins ago

PDP Berates Osinbajo, APC Over Kidnapping Comment

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the comments by vice president Yemi Osinbajo on the spate of kidnapping in...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: