Connect with us
Advertise With Us

FOOTBALL

Inter Milan Preparing £9M Loan Bid For Romelu Lukaku

Published

1 min ago

on

Inter Milan are preparing a £9m offer to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku on a two-year loan deal.

The deal would also include an obligation to buy the Belgium international for another £54m.

Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello was in Milan on Tuesday for talks with Inter, who will be free to sign players on June 30 when they are released by UEFA from a Financial Fair Play (FFP) settlement agreement.

When asked if Inter were trying to sign Lukaku this summer, Pastorello said: “Yes, he’s publicly expressed his plans and desires. We’ll see what happens.

“Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible. It’s not impossible and Inter is trying hard.”

Gary Neville believes Manchester United face a difficult transfer window this summer

Inter manager Antonio Conte tried to buy Lukaku in 2017 when he was in charge of Chelsea but the 26-year-old opted to join United instead.

Lukaku moved to Old Trafford for an initial £75m from Everton and has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

KEDCO Targets Best Service Delivery DisCo In Nigeria

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has restated its commitment to becoming the best DisCo in NIGERIA through...
NEWS6 mins ago

TUC Decries Level Of Nigeria’s Borrowing

Mr Bobboi Kaigama, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has expressed worry over increasing rate of inflation and the...
NEWS21 mins ago

Extreme Heat Triggers Huge Spain Wildfire

Hundreds of firefighters are battling wildfires in Spain’s Catalonia region, as temperatures soar to 40C (104F) across parts of Europe....
NEWS26 mins ago

MSMEs Employ 59.7M People In Nigeria – SMEDAN

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) says Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) employ 59.7 million people...
BUSINESS26 mins ago

Ford To Cut 12,000 Jobs In Europe

Car giant Ford has said it is planning to cut about 12,000 jobs across its European operations by the end...
WORLD31 mins ago

Panic Grips Tunisian Capital After Blasts Target Police Car, Embassy

The Tunisian capital was rocked by two suicide blasts on Thursday, killing one police officer and leaving several people injured....
POLITICS36 mins ago

CSOs, Others Canvass Electronic Voting System For Free, Credible Polls

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other major stakeholders in Ebonyi on Thursday advocated for the use of electronic voting system...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: