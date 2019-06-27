FOOTBALL
Inter Milan Preparing £9M Loan Bid For Romelu Lukaku
Inter Milan are preparing a £9m offer to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku on a two-year loan deal.
The deal would also include an obligation to buy the Belgium international for another £54m.
Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello was in Milan on Tuesday for talks with Inter, who will be free to sign players on June 30 when they are released by UEFA from a Financial Fair Play (FFP) settlement agreement.
When asked if Inter were trying to sign Lukaku this summer, Pastorello said: “Yes, he’s publicly expressed his plans and desires. We’ll see what happens.
“Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible. It’s not impossible and Inter is trying hard.”
Gary Neville believes Manchester United face a difficult transfer window this summer
Inter manager Antonio Conte tried to buy Lukaku in 2017 when he was in charge of Chelsea but the 26-year-old opted to join United instead.
Lukaku moved to Old Trafford for an initial £75m from Everton and has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances.
