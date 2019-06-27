Connect with us
JAMB Withdraws Result Of 4 Candidates Over Falsification

Published

1 min ago

on

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), has withdrawn the results of four candidates involved in the illicit attempt to fake their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) result.

A press release signed by the Board’s Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, also revealed that the results of  3,736 candidates who were found to be either free of any blame or entitled to the benefit of the doubt.

It listed the names of those whose results were withdrawn as Adah Eche, Taiwo Abisola Omowumi, Vincent Onyinyechi Prisca  and Sofodun Afolasade Zainab.

The statement noted that Eche who claimed that his initial score of 290 was reduced to 153 was  invited to the Board’s headquarters where it was eventually proven that his claim was untrue and he was discovered to have been deeply involved in serious infractions and forgery of examination result.

“He eventually confessed the forgery. Further check on his phone revealed that Mr. Adah Eche was not alone but had been patronized for possible illicit upgrade and faking of result by the following candidates whose names, registration numbers were discovered on Mr. Eche’s phone,” it said.

It added that no effort will  be spared  by the Board in identifying and sanctioning any candidate who attempts to falsify results of JAMB-organised examinations (UTME and others), adding that whoever collaborates or patronises such candidates would also face similar consequence.

It noted that a number of candidates’ results were withheld for further verification,adding that after the verification exercise, a number of the results were released and others were cancelled.

“There were, however, some that needed further direct interaction and interview to establish clearly whether they were culpable or not. Candidates in this category were invited to appear in eight centres across the country (Abuja, Asaba, Gombe, Ibadan, Ilorin, Kaduna, Lagos and Owerri) on Monday, 17 June and they had direct interaction and interview with the Intelligence Committee of the Board to ascertain their culpability or otherwise in some discovered examination infraction,” it said.

JAMB Withdraws Result Of 4 Candidates Over Falsification

