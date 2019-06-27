HEALTH
JCI Creates Awareness For Sickle Cell Disease
As part of activities to mark the Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) day which is marked on 19th June yearly, Junior Chambers International (JCI), a non- governmental organization has at the weekend held a Sickle cell awareness walk tagged ” Walk a mile for sickle cell” in Abuja.
Speaking during the event, JCI president, Abuja Metro,David Oluwa shonowo, explained that as active citizens from different spheres of life,in JCI , need analyses are carried out to choose areas of focus, according to him SCD awareness was chosen this month to create awareness on prevention and management of SCD.
Also speaking,chairperson on the project, Benjamin Ibhazukor explained that his experience with Warriors( persons with SCD) over the years has necessitated awareness, he explained that the struggle people living with the disease face daily is so pathetic, he disclosed that population of people with SCD is more in the north and rural areas where people hardly insist on genotype tests before marriage.
He noted that there was need for government friendly policies for people with sickle cell ” it’s important for government to make policies friendly for people with SCD it can only be imagined what they go through to keep their jobs even when their health is threatened” he said.
On his part, Programs Manager,Zoe’s Flower The Foundation, Duru Rafael, stressed that it is important to promote awareness on sickle cell and basic understanding of sickle cell, as statistics have shown high number of sickle cell births in Nigeria due to lack of awareness, he noted that this information is key and that is why its important for public to know the need for know their genotype before marriage.
A warrior, Nwachukwu James Obi,30, described life with sickle cell as difficult, adding that it involves selecting activities, as a child and going in out of hospital, and even taking medication daily. He disclosed that he has been sacked from three jobs and is currently jobless due to his sickness.
Obi explained that Knowing his limits and avoiding strenuous activities that can give rise to crisis is his way of managing the disease “I was always in and out of hospital as a child requiring blood transfusion getting older crisis requiring admission reduced to 4 in a year by 28, and 2 now that i am 30.When it’s too hot or too cold it can lead to a crisis preferable to stay in room temperature” he said.
A participant Charles Ugebeyide noted that the awareness is important as not everyone have prior information before marriage, so it’s essential to create awareness, people should know their genotype.
