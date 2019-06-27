Connect with us
KEDCO Targets Best Service Delivery DisCo In Nigeria

Published

1 min ago

on

The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has restated its commitment to becoming the best DisCo in NIGERIA through service delivery.

This is after the management realized that effective service delivery provides the opportunity to effect change and achieve its capacity to create such positive impact in our communities, we would leverage that to achieve our target.

In a statement to LEADERSHIP signed by its Head, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, it stated that “To achieve this, the management had highlighted the on-going network expansion of critical infrastructure to improve distribution, opening more customer service points, technical service point to improve customers satisfaction,  and buying more than 60 operational vehicles, among others as some of the modalities put in place to fast-track  the benchmark of being the best service delivery DisCo in Nigeria.

KEDCO, Managing Director Dr. Jamilu Isyaku Gwamna, at the on-going power sector workshop in Abuja, further said: “we are engaging experts and interacting productively towards the growth of power in Northern Nigeria and the country as a whole.

“Looking at the dynamics of power and its challenges in Northern Nigeria, KEDCO is looking at the future for improving the sector and hopefully there is hope. Gwamna also urged all staff in terms of purposeful leadership, where all will have a sense of belonging to prosper.

 

