Kidnappers Demand 5 Million Naira Ransom From Families Of Abducted Driver In Ondo

Gunmen who abducted Mr. Felix Akinde, on the Akure/Ikere road have demanded for the ransom of five million naira.

Akinde was abducted on Tuesday at a bad portion of a road close to the NYSC farm in Iju/Ita ogbulu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo state.

The victim was transiting from Ikere in Ado Ekiti en route to Akure when he was kidnapped by the suspected gunmen.

The driver who was driving alone in his Toyota Privia space vehicle was waylaid and seized around 5 am on the road.

The gunmen abandoned the vehicle by the road while they marched the victim who is a member of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Ikere Ekiti to the forest.

Motorists traveling on same routes immedidately reported the case to the Police who lated moved the car to the Iju Divisional Police Station.

On Thursday, it was learned that the abductors established contact with the family and leaders of NURTW in the state for the ransom.

It was gathered that men of the Anti Kidnapping Squad of the 32 Artilery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Owena Barracks in Akure in a collaboration with other sister security agencies have launched a manhurts for the abductors in the forest in Iju town.

A family source, who pleaded not to be named, said that the kidnappers contacted the families through their telephone lines.

He explained that the abductors are demanding for a ransom five million naira before they will set the driver free from their den.

“The kidnappers contacted us, and they are demanding for a ransom of five million naira before they would release him.

“They said that he (driver) is in the bush with them and would only free him when we are ready to coperates on the ransom.

“I speak with you, they have already used two different telephone line to contact us demanding to know how much we have been able to raise.

“Although, we have met with family members and including some of his friends in the NURTW to help us out in raising this money.

“The 5 million naira is just too much for us, and i don’t know where they want us to see such huge fund but we are still begging them” he said.

Also, one of the executive members of NURTW in Ondo state confirmed that the abductors have contacted the union and noted some fund was being raised with the families.

“At least, we are pleading them to spare the life our colleague and we have promise to raise some funds with the family in order to set him free” he said.

Femi Joseph, Police Public Relation Officers (PPRO) in Ondo State said that the officers of the command have already swung into action and would soon arrest the perpetrators.