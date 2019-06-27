Connect with us
Kidnapping Not Insurmountable – Osinbajo

Published

1 min ago

on

The federal government is  working closely with the state governments to rid the country of kidnappings and the current wave of the menace for a more secure nation.

This was the central message Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, was conveying in New York at a Town hall meeting with the Nigerian community, according to his spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande.

In an exchange with reporters, Akande said he had seen some of the reports and the subsequent reactions of some group including a faction of Afenifere.

According to him, “a closer reading of what the VP said would have avoided some of the wrong interpretations we have heard.”

Akande explained that the VP made it clear that indeed the kidnappings going on where they do, are a concern to the government.

Besides that, he added that the FG is using technology and tracking to curtail the situation.

Prof Osinbajo explained that the kidnappers are engaged in criminal conduct and with consequences enforced for such economic crimes, the kidnappers would stop.

Finally, the VP assured Nigerians both home and abroad that the FG is on top of the situation and that the problem of kidnapping is not insurmountable. He said the problem is not as massive that it cannot be solved and the FG working with the States would solve it soon and make life more secure and comfortable for Nigeria.

According to Akande, these are the things the VP said and the record is there. Any other interpretation is not only inaccurate but ought to be ignored.

“Trying to latch on an inaccurate headline to attack the vice president is not very useful, it only distorts and distracts from the work and our country needs all hands on deck to sort out our issues”, Akande concluded.

