NEWS
Kidnapping Not Insurmountable – Osinbajo
The federal government is working closely with the state governments to rid the country of kidnappings and the current wave of the menace for a more secure nation.
This was the central message Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, was conveying in New York at a Town hall meeting with the Nigerian community, according to his spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande.
In an exchange with reporters, Akande said he had seen some of the reports and the subsequent reactions of some group including a faction of Afenifere.
According to him, “a closer reading of what the VP said would have avoided some of the wrong interpretations we have heard.”
Akande explained that the VP made it clear that indeed the kidnappings going on where they do, are a concern to the government.
Besides that, he added that the FG is using technology and tracking to curtail the situation.
Prof Osinbajo explained that the kidnappers are engaged in criminal conduct and with consequences enforced for such economic crimes, the kidnappers would stop.
Finally, the VP assured Nigerians both home and abroad that the FG is on top of the situation and that the problem of kidnapping is not insurmountable. He said the problem is not as massive that it cannot be solved and the FG working with the States would solve it soon and make life more secure and comfortable for Nigeria.
According to Akande, these are the things the VP said and the record is there. Any other interpretation is not only inaccurate but ought to be ignored.
“Trying to latch on an inaccurate headline to attack the vice president is not very useful, it only distorts and distracts from the work and our country needs all hands on deck to sort out our issues”, Akande concluded.
MOST READ
Kidnapping Not Insurmountable – Osinbajo
The federal government is working closely with the state governments to rid the country of kidnappings and the current wave...
PDP Berates Osinbajo, APC Over Kidnapping Comment
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the comments by vice president Yemi Osinbajo on the spate of kidnapping in...
RMRDC Showcases Research Findings On Sourcing Raw Materials
The Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) has exhibited research findings and publications from various research institutes and the...
World Bank Lauds Kogi Gov’s Agric Policies
The World Bank has applauded Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration for introducing sustainable Agriculture programme in Kogi State. The World Bank...
Okorocha, Aides Looted Over N50bn Property – C’ttee
Former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha and his aides have been accused of looting property worth over N50 billion...
JAMB Withdraws Result Of 4 Candidates Over Falsification
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), has withdrawn the results of four candidates involved in the illicit attempt to fake...
FAO Rolls Out Plans To Mitigate Antimicrobial Resistance
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS15 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- NEWS24 hours ago
Yobe Govt To Sponsor 700 Students For PhD, Masters, Others
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
- NEWS14 hours ago
Beauty Queen ‘Raped By Gambia’s Ex-President Jammeh’
- CRIME24 hours ago
Apostle Bags 7-yr Jail Over Rape Of Minor
- NEWS16 hours ago
I Left No Debt In Zamfara, Says Ex-Gov. Yari
- POLITICS10 hours ago
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
- NEWS14 hours ago
Pastor Seeks Divorce, Alleging Wife Demands `Bribe’ Before Sex