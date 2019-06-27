Man Jailed For Assaulting Policemen

A 35-year old man identified as David Ejike has been sentenced to three months Imprisonment for assaulting two policemen identified as Inspector Josephine Ogbeifun and Sergeant Momoh Mfon.

Ejike was said to have committed the offence on March 19, 2019 at New Bénin Market, Oredo local government area.

He pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge preferred against him bothering on resisting arrest, assault, unlawful damage and breach of peace.

Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Patrick Agbonifo had informed that court that the convict also damaged property worth N134,000 belonging to one Ezekiel Mgbalu.

ASP Agbonifo called six witnesses to testify in the course of trial but Ejike did not call any witness.

Presiding Magistrate, Ivie Akhere, found Ejike guilty on all the four count charges.

Akhere sentenced him to three months imprisonment or an option of N50,000 fine.