ENTERTAINMENT
MC Tagwaye, Classic, Morell, Others Set For ‘Arewa Laff Fest’
Top celebrities in Nigeria and Abuja in particular have been confirmed to headline one of the biggest shows in Nigeria to take place on July 7, 2019 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.
According to the organiser, Ovioma Sunday Ewomazino popularly known as MC Asawana who doubles as an On-Air personality and comedian with the AIM group; owners of Cool, Nigeria Info, Wazobia FMs and Wazobia Max TV and best known for his role as host of “Showbiz Moment” on Wazobia Max Tv, where he has met and interviewed almost every Nigerian celebrity one can think of, he promised that there would be a fun packed show with top notch performances from A-listers.
He noted that his event would be like no other one ever as some of those penciled down for the event have indicated interest to be onstage on the day.
Some of them are Mavin songstress Dija, Morrel, Nollywood actor, Sanni Danja, Classic, Dr Ayuba, Osama, Funkiest Mallam, Ambassador Wahala, Ebenezer, Tipple White, MC Jay, Oche.Com, Alhaji Aboki, Gospel Alhaji, Job Legend MC 3310, the man who caries torchlight where ever he goes to, Zaaki Azzay, Ali Jita, MC Tagwaye, Lyrical Dr Smith, Gully Ryder and many more.
