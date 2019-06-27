Connect with us
NAFDAC Suspends Implementation Of New Tariffs

Published

1 min ago

on

In a move to douse tension and assuage the yearnings of stakeholders in the pharmaceutical, Food and Allied Industries, the Governing Council of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has suspended implementation of the new tariffs which came into effect on 1st June, 2019.

The Chairman, NAFDAC Governing Council, Hon. Inuwa Abdul-Kadir, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the status quo remains while NAFDAC will continue to dialogue with all the concerned stakeholders on the tariff review and other regulatory issues.

According a statement made available by NAFDAC, the decision was reached after a marathon stakeholders forum and meeting of the Governing Council.

“It was resolved that all NAFDAC Stakeholders affected by the new tariffs will henceforth revert to payment of the old tariffs until further notice.

“The Council has considered substantially the inputs of the stakeholders in arriving at a new tariff regime which will soon be released by the Agency after doing all the needful including sensitizing the public before it becomes effective”, said Abdul-Kadir.

According to him, the suspension of the new tariffs was borne out of NAFDAC’s avowed commitment to the promotion of the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

The Chairman, who was one-time Minister of Youths, stressed the need for NAFDAC to procure new Laboratory equipment, operational vehicles and other facilities to enable it render quality and efficient regulatory services, monitor and carry out enforcement activities towards safeguarding the health of the nation.

He informed that the Agency will ultimately evolve separate tariffs for the over 35 million MSME operators dealing on NAFDAC regulated products while also ensuring that they adhere strictly to extant regulations without compromise.

The emergency council meeting was preceded by a stakeholders Forum held in Lagos which was attended by captains of Industry, representatives of various sectoral groups such as Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Group of MAN, Association of Pharmaceutical Importers of Nigeria (APIN), Indian pharmaceutical Importers, National Association of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Civil Society Organisation and the Media.

 

