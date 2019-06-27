NDLEA Arrests 59 Drug Dealers In Kebbi

Fifty-nine suspected drug dealers have been arrested with 236.737 kilogrammrs of illicit drugs and psychological substance within six months in Kebbi State.

The state commander of the agency, Mr Suleiman Jadi, disclosed this yesterday at a rally marking the United Nations Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Birnin Kebbi.

Jadi said that the command was out to curb drug abuse and illicit trafficking, noting that “between January and June this year, the command seized a total of 236.737kg of illicit drugs and psychotropic substance, while 59 suspects were arrested. Of this figure, 212.165kg are cannabis sativa.”

He said that the agency secured the conviction of seven offenders within the period while other cases are pending at the Federal High Court, Birnin Kebbi.

“In the area of rehabilitation, a total of 17 clients were rehabilitated, of which nine were referred to National Directorate for Employment (NDE) for skills acquisition while eight others were from the neighbouring state,” he said.

The NDLEA boss disclosed that nine clients comprising two females and seven males were undergoing rehabilitation,

Jadi appealed to stakeholders to assist the agency to fight drug abuse and the sale of illicit drugs in the state.

The theme of this year’s event, “Health for Justice and Justice for Health” highlights the link between justice and health in addressing drug-related problems.