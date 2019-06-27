Connect with us
NEWS

NDLEA Demands Collective Approach Against Drug Abuse

Published

1 min ago

on

The Sokoto State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Muhammadu Misbahu Idris said yesterday that the fight against drug abuse must be a collective one if the needed result is to be achieved.

Misbahu, who spoke at a press briefing to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking noted that drug abuse has given rise to crimes currently engulfing the country.

“Today’s occasion is to remind us that, the well-being of any human society is threaten by drug abuse and its related problems as there is no nation immune from the devastating consequence of drug abuse.

“It is as a result of drug abuse and illicit drugs trafficking we now witness a lot of crimes that were not with us some years back. Lives are being ruined or rendered useless, we see young people being transformed into criminals and the socio-economic sectors are also being destroyed, resulting to increase in insecurity and uncertainty,” he said.

While decrying that 75 per cent of those arrested in relation to drug cases in Sokoto State are between the ages of 15 and 27, Misbahu noted that the challenge of drug abuse is everywhere hence the need for collaborative efforts in taming the common enemy.

