NDLEA Raises Concern Over High Rate Of Drug Abuse In Nasarawa

Published

1 min ago

on

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nasarawa State Command has raised the alarm over high rate of abuse of psychotropic substances by students and commercial transport owners in the state.

The state commander of the agency, Mr Justice Arinze, expressed the concern at a news briefing in Lafia to commemorate this year’s International  Day Against   Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Mr Justice Arinze stated that the command arrested 49 suspected drug dealers with a total of 98kilograms of narcotic drugs while 39 of the suspects have been convicted.

He noted that in the period under review, the command recorded drastic drop in seizure of cannabis sativa and increase in psychotropic substances such as Tramadol and Rohypnol.

According to Arinze, 245 drug users have been rehabilitated by the command in the last one year.

The Nasarawa State Commander NDLEA  added that to check  the menace of drug abuse in the state,  Drug Free Clubs have been established in all the tertiary  institutions and secondary schools in the state to enlighten students on the dangers of drug abuse.

