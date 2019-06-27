NEWS
NDLEA Raises Concern Over High Rate Of Drug Abuse In Nasarawa
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nasarawa State Command has raised the alarm over high rate of abuse of psychotropic substances by students and commercial transport owners in the state.
The state commander of the agency, Mr Justice Arinze, expressed the concern at a news briefing in Lafia to commemorate this year’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
Mr Justice Arinze stated that the command arrested 49 suspected drug dealers with a total of 98kilograms of narcotic drugs while 39 of the suspects have been convicted.
He noted that in the period under review, the command recorded drastic drop in seizure of cannabis sativa and increase in psychotropic substances such as Tramadol and Rohypnol.
According to Arinze, 245 drug users have been rehabilitated by the command in the last one year.
The Nasarawa State Commander NDLEA added that to check the menace of drug abuse in the state, Drug Free Clubs have been established in all the tertiary institutions and secondary schools in the state to enlighten students on the dangers of drug abuse.
MOST READ
NDLEA Arrests 59 Drug Dealers In Kebbi
Fifty-nine suspected drug dealers have been arrested with 236.737 kilogrammrs of illicit drugs and psychological substance within six months in...
NDLEA Raises Concern Over High Rate Of Drug Abuse In Nasarawa
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nasarawa State Command has raised the alarm over high rate of abuse of...
Benue Groups Condemn FG’s Farm Settlements Policy
The three main socio-cultural organisations in Benue State have called on all indigenes of the state at home and in...
Niger Assembly Speaker Assures Better Relationship With Workers
The speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Hon Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, has assured the management and staff of the...
Police Nab 10 Kidnappers, 3 Informants, 32 Criminals In Kebbi
Police operatives in Kebbi State have arrested 45 suspected criminals comprising 10 kidnappers, three informants and 32 others for various...
Gunmen Abduct Gov Ishaku’s Ex-aide
Seven suspected gunmen yesterday abducted Tsua Ibi, the immediate past special assistant on revenue matters to Governor Darius Ishaku of...
FG Distributes Seedlings, Others To Sokoto Flood Victims
Farmers affected by the 2018 flood in Sokoto State yesterday begun to get agricultural aid from the federal government in...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS16 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- POLITICS24 hours ago
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
- NEWS14 hours ago
Beauty Queen ‘Raped By Gambia’s Ex-President Jammeh’
- NEWS17 hours ago
I Left No Debt In Zamfara, Says Ex-Gov. Yari
- POLITICS11 hours ago
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
- NEWS15 hours ago
Pastor Seeks Divorce, Alleging Wife Demands `Bribe’ Before Sex
- NEWS16 hours ago
TB Joshua Pulled 40,000 To Mount Precipice, Nazareth
- FOOTBALL11 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16