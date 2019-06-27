NEWS
Niger Assembly Speaker Assures Better Relationship With Workers
The speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Hon Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, has assured the management and staff of the Assembly that the new leadership of the 9th Assembly would ensure better working relationship with the workforce for the mutual benefit of workers and the lawmakers.
The new speaker stated this when he received the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed Kagara, accompanied by other management staff and heads of departments of the House who paid him a courtesy visit at the Assembly to formally congratulate him on his election by his colleagues as the speaker of the 9th Assembly.
The speaker further disclosed that he is familiar with the clerk and most of the management staff, some of whom are his school mates while others he was opportuned to work with them in the various public offices he held in the past.
He therefore assured that the relationship existing between him and top civil servants in the Assembly would be sustained and consolidated for better performance.
The clerk of the House, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed Kagara, re-stated the unalloyed loyalty of the entire staff of the Assembly in order to achieve the mission and vision of the 9th Assembly.
MOST READ
Niger Assembly Speaker Assures Better Relationship With Workers
The speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Hon Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, has assured the management and staff of the...
Police Nab 10 Kidnappers, 3 Informants, 32 Criminals In Kebbi
Police operatives in Kebbi State have arrested 45 suspected criminals comprising 10 kidnappers, three informants and 32 others for various...
Gunmen Abduct Gov Ishaku’s Ex-aide
Seven suspected gunmen yesterday abducted Tsua Ibi, the immediate past special assistant on revenue matters to Governor Darius Ishaku of...
FG Distributes Seedlings, Others To Sokoto Flood Victims
Farmers affected by the 2018 flood in Sokoto State yesterday begun to get agricultural aid from the federal government in...
ActionAid, FAWOYDI Bring Succour To Starving IDPs In Bauchi
A non-governmental organisation, ActionAid in collaboration with ‘ FAHIMTA Women and Youth Development Initiative (FAWOYDI) yesterday donated foodstuffs, blankets, toiletries...
Zakzaky, Wife’s Health Deteriorating –IMN
The Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has said that the health condition of their leader, Sheikh...
Human Rights Commission Trains Military
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has begun two-day training, for the military to stem human rights violations and enhance...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS16 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- POLITICS24 hours ago
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
- NEWS14 hours ago
Beauty Queen ‘Raped By Gambia’s Ex-President Jammeh’
- NEWS17 hours ago
I Left No Debt In Zamfara, Says Ex-Gov. Yari
- POLITICS11 hours ago
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
- NEWS14 hours ago
Pastor Seeks Divorce, Alleging Wife Demands `Bribe’ Before Sex
- FOOTBALL10 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
FG Investigates Helicopter Landing At Benin/Ore highway