Niger Assembly Speaker Assures Better Relationship With Workers

Published

1 min ago

on

The speaker of Niger State House of Assembly, Hon Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, has assured the management and staff of the Assembly that the new leadership of the 9th Assembly would ensure better working relationship with the workforce for the mutual benefit of workers and the lawmakers.

The new speaker stated this when he received the Clerk of the House, Alhaji  Abdullahi Mohammed Kagara, accompanied by other management staff and heads of departments of the House who paid him a courtesy visit at the Assembly to formally congratulate him on his election by his colleagues as the speaker of the 9th Assembly.

The speaker further disclosed that he is familiar with the clerk and most of the management staff, some of whom are his school mates while others he was opportuned to work with them in the various public offices he held in the past.

He therefore assured that the relationship existing between him and top civil servants in the Assembly would be sustained and consolidated for better performance.

The clerk of the House,  Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammed Kagara, re-stated the unalloyed loyalty of the entire staff of the Assembly in order to achieve the mission and vision of the 9th Assembly.

