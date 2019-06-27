NEWS
Niger Gov Signs Law For Funding Of State Assembly, NSIEC
Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has signed into law two bills to provide for the management of funds for the Niger State House of Assembly and to amend the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) making provision for its funding.
A statement signed by the Solicitor General of the state, Barrister Adamu Panti Mohammed yesterday in Minna indicated that the law for the funding of the state assembly provided for the management of funds accruing to the assembly from the consolidated revenue fund of the state.
He disclosed in the statement that the law was aimed at ensuring accountability, transparency, effective and efficient utilization of funds in line with global best practices for the legislative arm.
Similarly the statement added that the governor has signed into law a bill to amend the NSIEC (Miscellaneous Provisions) amendment law 2000 to make provision for the funding of the commission and for other connected purposes 2019.
Barrister Mohammed disclosed further that the law provided for 0.01 per cent of the consolidated revenue fund of the state to be allocated to the commission monthly to defray the cost of administration of the commission.
According to him the law provided that “All monies charged shall be domiciled in a special account to be called Electoral Account.”
He stated that the law provided that notwithstanding anything contained in any other law or enactment, every candidate seeking to contest for elective position shall pay administrative charges before candidate’s nomination papers are delivered.
The statement disclosed that candidates seeking for the position of chairman of a local government should pay N100, 000 while those seeking to contest for the councilor position shall pay N20,000.
MOST READ
Certificate Case Dismissal: It’s Time To Build Kwara For All – AbdulRazaq
Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday restated his commitment to building a state that works for everyone, irrespective of political...
Niger Gov Signs Law For Funding Of State Assembly, NSIEC
Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has signed into law two bills to provide for the management of funds for...
Bauchi Group Condemns Threat Against Ex-Gov Abubakar
A civil rights group, Bauchi Civil Society Organisation Network, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate...
NDLEA Demands Collective Approach Against Drug Abuse
The Sokoto State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Muhammadu Misbahu Idris said yesterday that the fight against drug...
NDLEA Arrests 59 Drug Dealers In Kebbi
Fifty-nine suspected drug dealers have been arrested with 236.737 kilogrammrs of illicit drugs and psychological substance within six months in...
NDLEA Raises Concern Over High Rate Of Drug Abuse In Nasarawa
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Nasarawa State Command has raised the alarm over high rate of abuse of...
Benue Groups Condemn FG’s Farm Settlements Policy
The three main socio-cultural organisations in Benue State have called on all indigenes of the state at home and in...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS16 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- POLITICS24 hours ago
PDP: Saraki To Lead Peace Move
- NEWS14 hours ago
Beauty Queen ‘Raped By Gambia’s Ex-President Jammeh’
- NEWS17 hours ago
I Left No Debt In Zamfara, Says Ex-Gov. Yari
- POLITICS11 hours ago
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
- NEWS15 hours ago
Pastor Seeks Divorce, Alleging Wife Demands `Bribe’ Before Sex
- NEWS16 hours ago
TB Joshua Pulled 40,000 To Mount Precipice, Nazareth
- FOOTBALL11 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16