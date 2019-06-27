Niger Gov Signs Law For Funding Of State Assembly, NSIEC

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has signed into law two bills to provide for the management of funds for the Niger State House of Assembly and to amend the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) making provision for its funding.

A statement signed by the Solicitor General of the state, Barrister Adamu Panti Mohammed yesterday in Minna indicated that the law for the funding of the state assembly provided for the management of funds accruing to the assembly from the consolidated revenue fund of the state.

He disclosed in the statement that the law was aimed at ensuring accountability, transparency, effective and efficient utilization of funds in line with global best practices for the legislative arm.

Similarly the statement added that the governor has signed into law a bill to amend the NSIEC (Miscellaneous Provisions) amendment law 2000 to make provision for the funding of the commission and for other connected purposes 2019.

Barrister Mohammed disclosed further that the law provided for 0.01 per cent of the consolidated revenue fund of the state to be allocated to the commission monthly to defray the cost of administration of the commission.

According to him the law provided that “All monies charged shall be domiciled in a special account to be called Electoral Account.”

He stated that the law provided that notwithstanding anything contained in any other law or enactment, every candidate seeking to contest for elective position shall pay administrative charges before candidate’s nomination papers are delivered.

The statement disclosed that candidates seeking for the position of chairman of a local government should pay N100, 000 while those seeking to contest for the councilor position shall pay N20,000.