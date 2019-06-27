Okorocha, Aides Looted Over N50bn Property – C’ttee

Former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha and his aides have been accused of looting property worth over N50 billion in the state, at the expiration of his administration.

This accusation was made by the chairman, committee on the recovery of missing government movable property, Hon Jasper Ndubuaku, yesterday, while briefing newsmen in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

As part of efforts put in place to recover all the missing items, Ndubuaku said that his 10-man committee had resolved to apply the federal government whistle blowing policy to encourage members of the public with useful information on the missing items to make them available to the committee.

“Before this time, we went to the ministry, house to house and discovered to our consternation that the immediate past administration of Rochas Okorocha looted all property in their possession including chairs, spoons and cutlery”.

According to him, over 80 exotic vehicles including bullet proof cars and household property and over 150 transformers were carted away by the governor and his Aides.

Hon. Ndubuaku revealed that, among the government vehicles already recovered were 279 prado jeeps, 27 pay-loaders and 27 Lorries, adding that transformers and Gen-sets used by past commissioners were similarly looted.

Ndubuaku a former member of the state House of Assembly appealed to those still in possession of government vehicles to return them to his committee immediately without further delay.

“If after this appeal and they still remain adamant, we will be compelled to unleash the dragon, mobilise all concerned Imo indigenes to assist us to recover these missing items and if the worst comes, we will criminalise the matter”.

Chief Ndubuaku said that his committee is already armed with the names, addresses and mobile phone numbers of those involved in the despicable act to carry out its assignment to the letter.

“We are sending strong warning to Okorocha and his Aides to return with immediate effect all vehicles and government property in their custody, otherwise we will have no option than to unleash Imo youths on them to assist in recovering the stolen items”.

He said that vehicles sold at giveaway prices to political associates by former governor Rochas Okorocha at the dying days of his administration would be reassessed.

Ndubuaku however assured that vehicles genuinely sold and bought with proof of receipts would be left for their owners.

In all, he said that 67 vehicles were carted away from government house Owerri while all past commissioners in the state went away with the vehicles in their custody.

This, he said is in addition to 150 transformers bought by former governor Okorocha which were similarly taken away as well as plastic seats installed at the ICC, Owerri.