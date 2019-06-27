BUSINESS
OPPO Mobile Unveils World’s First Under-Screen Smartphone Camera At MWC Shanghai 2019
OPPO on Wednesday 26 June in Shanghai, China unveiled its groundbreaking technology Under-Screen Camera (USC) at MWC Shanghai 2019, which offers “real full screen” user experience.
“OPPO is committed to product and technology innovation that creates a more immersive and comprehensive experience for users,” said Qiao Jiadong, Product Manager at OPPO. “USC is part of OPPO’s vision for the future that we hope will promote the industry’s technological evolution from zero to one. We also view our technological innovation as a way to expand the imagination while opening up a wide range of application scenarios.”
OPPO Mobile premieres first Under-Screen Camera that offers more immersive full-screen experience
USC is OPPO Mobile’s latest innovation in new-generation smartphone form factor. By integrating the front camera and the screen, USC provides users with a complete view, an immersive screen and an integrated body. It also enables users to see and capture the entire screen, take photos, use face unlock and make video calls.
As OPPO Mobile’s latest under-screen display solution, USC features a customized camera module that captures more light; zoning control is employed on the screen, together with “highly-transparent” material that enhances transmittance of light through the screen. Besides, through OPPO Mobile’s customized algorithm, haze removal algorithm and white balance algorithm, USC can enable complete photography experience and support features like smart beauty mode and photo filers in the future.
“As smartphone offers more functionalities nowadays, users have higher demand for immersive and broad screen view. From the water-drop screen to pivot structure, to USC technology announced today, OPPO has been exploring the best balance between ‘thin and light’ and ‘full screen’,” said Qiao Jiadong, “OPPO Mobile hopes to provide users with the ultimate ‘true full screen’ through the USC technology.”
OPPO Mobile has always been driven by both users’ needs and frontier technologies and is committed to optimizing user experience through R&D innovations and this is yet another innovative output from OPPO Mobile.
MOST READ
OPPO Mobile Unveils World’s First Under-Screen Smartphone Camera At MWC Shanghai 2019
OPPO on Wednesday 26 June in Shanghai, China unveiled its groundbreaking technology Under-Screen Camera (USC) at MWC Shanghai 2019, which...
KEDCO Targets Best Service Delivery DisCo In Nigeria
The management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has restated its commitment to becoming the best DisCo in NIGERIA through...
TUC Decries Level Of Nigeria’s Borrowing
Mr Bobboi Kaigama, President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has expressed worry over increasing rate of inflation and the...
Extreme Heat Triggers Huge Spain Wildfire
Hundreds of firefighters are battling wildfires in Spain’s Catalonia region, as temperatures soar to 40C (104F) across parts of Europe....
MSMEs Employ 59.7M People In Nigeria – SMEDAN
Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) says Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) employ 59.7 million people...
Ford To Cut 12,000 Jobs In Europe
Car giant Ford has said it is planning to cut about 12,000 jobs across its European operations by the end...
Panic Grips Tunisian Capital After Blasts Target Police Car, Embassy
The Tunisian capital was rocked by two suicide blasts on Thursday, killing one police officer and leaving several people injured....
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
-
NEWS23 hours ago
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud
-
LAW3 hours ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
-
FOOTBALL23 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16
-
FOOTBALL4 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
NASS Mgt Begins Implementation Of ‘Illegal’ Conditions Of Service
-
COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Boko Haram Famished, Desperate For Food – Army
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Abba Kyari Has Proven His Mettle In Office – Group