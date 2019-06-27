OPPO Mobile Unveils World’s First Under-Screen Smartphone Camera At MWC Shanghai 2019

OPPO on Wednesday 26 June in Shanghai, China unveiled its groundbreaking technology Under-Screen Camera (USC) at MWC Shanghai 2019, which offers “real full screen” user experience.

“OPPO is committed to product and technology innovation that creates a more immersive and comprehensive experience for users,” said Qiao Jiadong, Product Manager at OPPO. “USC is part of OPPO’s vision for the future that we hope will promote the industry’s technological evolution from zero to one. We also view our technological innovation as a way to expand the imagination while opening up a wide range of application scenarios.”

USC is OPPO Mobile’s latest innovation in new-generation smartphone form factor. By integrating the front camera and the screen, USC provides users with a complete view, an immersive screen and an integrated body. It also enables users to see and capture the entire screen, take photos, use face unlock and make video calls.

As OPPO Mobile’s latest under-screen display solution, USC features a customized camera module that captures more light; zoning control is employed on the screen, together with “highly-transparent” material that enhances transmittance of light through the screen. Besides, through OPPO Mobile’s customized algorithm, haze removal algorithm and white balance algorithm, USC can enable complete photography experience and support features like smart beauty mode and photo filers in the future.

“As smartphone offers more functionalities nowadays, users have higher demand for immersive and broad screen view. From the water-drop screen to pivot structure, to USC technology announced today, OPPO has been exploring the best balance between ‘thin and light’ and ‘full screen’,” said Qiao Jiadong, “OPPO Mobile hopes to provide users with the ultimate ‘true full screen’ through the USC technology.”

OPPO Mobile has always been driven by both users’ needs and frontier technologies and is committed to optimizing user experience through R&D innovations and this is yet another innovative output from OPPO Mobile.