Panic Grips Tunisian Capital After Blasts Target Police Car, Embassy

The Tunisian capital was rocked by two suicide blasts on Thursday, killing one police officer and leaving several people injured.

The first suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near a police car in the vicinity of the French embassy, while the other blew himself up near a police station.

Citizens of the Tunisian capital were stricken by panic as the city centre was ravaged by the two suicide blasts that occurred within less than an hour of each other.

A video posted on Twitter shows the aftermath of one of the blasts in downtown Tunis.

People were seen escaping the area as it was scoured by armed police officers arriving at the scene.

The footage shows rocks and debris lying on the ground.

The camera then closes up on what appears to be blood splattered on the sidewalk and curbs.