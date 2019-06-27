Participants Laud Stella Oduah Over 2019 ICT Training

Beneficiaries of Princess Stella Oduah 2019 Information and Communications Technology (ICT) empowerment programme have commended the Senator for empowering members of her constituency.

In a statement to Leadership signed by a public commentator and one of the beneficiaries of the Programme, Nwokedi Iveanyirochukwu , it stated that the training which held at the Jamb Computer Based Test (CBT) Centers in the 7 LGAs of Anambra North Senatorial Zone began January 11 to February 2nd 2019.

He said the experience opened the eyes of those who attended to the infinite possibilities in ICT as business ideas were also born.

According to Nwokedi “ICT is integral to modern communication. It has not only made information easily accessible and cheaper, it has bridged the physical and mental barriers of our world, bringing mankind closer than ever.

Noting that distance had become irrelevant in modern day-to-day activities and more innovative ways to communicate have been invented, the Participant said ICT is one aspect of technology that has had a profound impact on world economy, creating businesses and opportunities for millions worldwide.

“More youths have become self-sufficient, establishing start-ups and attracting seed capitals from investors that goes a long way in growing the economy.

While recalling that there had been calls by stakeholders for government to develop policies that prioritize ICT education among young people as is done in developed societies, he stressed that “It is therefore hard to miss that palpable excitement when government officials take the initiative to support young people through ICT programs as was done by the Distinguished”

The statement revealed that the event which was overseen by the Trinitas Systems Technology (Basilica ICT Center) director, Prince Victor Okoli, the women coordinator, Mrs. Chekwube Obiaku Ndiogazili, Professor Chigozie Chukwu and a very dedicated ICT team, was a great learning experience for beneficiaries of the program who got an opportunity to gain insight into the world of ICT.

“In Africa, despite the economic challenges facing many societies, we have seen the positive effect of ICT in national development” he added.

Expressing his gratitude to the Senator’s efforts, he urged other leaders to borrow a leaf from Princess Oduah’s efforts in investing in the youth, emphasising that it is the best way to ensure that Nigeria is not left behind in the technology race.