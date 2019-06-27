Connect with us
PDP Berates Osinbajo, APC Over Kidnapping Comment

Published

1 min ago

on

PDP logo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the comments by vice president Yemi Osinbajo on the spate of kidnapping in the country as a reckless dismissal of the alarming situation, stressing that it confirms that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has no iota of concern towards the pain and suffering of Nigerians.

The party said attempting to play down on the menace as not being “as massive as that”, Prof. Osinbajo clearly demonstrates that the APC and its government are not connected with the people but only pretends towards them during electioneering.

The National publicity secretary of PDP,  Kola Ologbondiyan, said in dismissing the security problem, the Vice President is simply telling victims of kidnapping that as far as the APC and its administration are concerned, they have not suffered enough.

The PDP added that such anti-people disposition, as being witnessed under the APC, “can only come from an uncaring and insensitive administration that does not have the mandate of the people.

“It is therefore unfortunate that instead of being remorseful and seeking solutions, Prof. Osinbajo is rather playing on the sensibility of Nigerians by attempting to justify his comment, which has been widely condemned by citizens from all walks of life.

“Prof. Osinbajo has only succeeded in showcasing President Buhari’s incompetence and failure in securing the nation. He has also ridiculed his office in the eye of the international community, who is well aware of the gravity of kidnapping and other security challenges confronting our nation.

“What has Prof. Osinbajo said to the families whose breadwinners have been killed by kidnappers and many more who are still languishing in kidnappers’ den?

“When will the problem of kidnapping  become “massive” for the APC administration when medical doctors, community heads, faith-based leaders, government officials and their relations, students, innocent school children, pregnant women and even expatriates are being kidnapped in various parts of the country?.

“While our party and indeed millions of Nigerians appreciate the efforts by our security operatives in fighting this menace, despite the operational challenges imposed on them by the incompetent APC administration, the PDP insists that President Buhari must bear the blame for the persistence of the security problems.

“This is the reason Nigerians, at the 2019 general election, preferred a more capable and patriotic leader in Atiku Abubakar, who had already set out an operable blueprint to frontally confront and address the security challenges facing our nation without resorting to unnecessary blame game,” the party stated.

PDP logo
