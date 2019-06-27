NEWS
Police Nab 10 Kidnappers, 3 Informants, 32 Criminals In Kebbi
Police operatives in Kebbi State have arrested 45 suspected criminals comprising 10 kidnappers, three informants and 32 others for various offences.
They were picked by men and officers deploy in “Operation Puff Adder”, which was introduced by the inspector-general of police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to curb all forms of criminality in the country.
The state commissioner of police, Garba Muhammad Danjuma, told newsmen at the command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi that the hoodlums were arrested between May and June this year.
Danjuma said that three suspected informants of the kidnappers were also arrested during police operations in Danko Wasagu local government area.
He said: “The suspects specialised in giving information to kidnappers who are terrorising border towns in Zamfara and Kebbi States.
“On the 5th, 11th and 14th of May, 2019, Rufai Likita, Umaru Bube and Ibrahim Abdullahi were arrested in Bena District of Danko Wasagu local government as suspects providing information for the kidnappers.
‘’Investigation further revealed whenever the suspect, Rufai Likita, is in the community, the spate of kidnapping and other heinous crimes are always on the increase. Likita has confessed to the crime,” he said.
Danjuma explained that beside arresting the informants, 10 suspected kidnappers were also nabbed along with 32 other criminals with various kinds of weapons, handsets, laptops, cables, knives and cutlasses.
He said that the criminals were involved in armed robbery, motorcycle theft, rape, and possession of illegal weapons, Indian hemp, drugs and cattle rustling across the state.
The police chief stressed the need for effective community policing and information sharing with the police to check criminality in Kebbi.
