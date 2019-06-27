Promote Decent Culture, Emir Of Gwandu Task Parents, Govt 

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman Kebbi State council of chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar has called on parents and government to inculcate good cultural values on children so that Nigeria will be a better and peaceful country.

The monarch made the call in his goodwill message on the occasion of Kebbi Cultural Day to mark the 2019 World Day for Cultural Diversity, Dialogue and Development organized by Hill Top Creative Foundation in collaboration with Kebbi State Government.

Alh Bashar said Nigeria was so diverse with different people and cultures, therefore people must appreciate the enormous diversity of their cultural heritage to promote dialogue amongst themselves for peace and development.

According to him one of the best way to have a better country was to inculcate good cultural values into our children, embrace decent culture and do away with foreign culture that does not tally with our religion and society.

“Culture is a way of life of people, interwoven with religion, we must inculcate good cultural values into our children so that the future of the coming generation will be good”, he advised

The royal father commended the Hill Top Creative Arts Foundation and Kebbi Government for organising the event describing it as apt because of its significance. The emir was represented by the Wazirin Gwandu, Abdullahi Umar.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Professor M. A Abubakar represented by Professor Sahabi Danladi also advised people to hold on to their good culture saying that people who lose their culture have lost their identity.

He lamented why youths of now a days discard their good culture to copy western style of living.

He explained that developed countries of the world attained economic and technological advancement using their culture and mother tongue.

The Kebbi State Coordinator of Hill Top Creative Arts Foundation, Jamilu Magaji in his welcome address said the foundation provided a mentoring hub for teens which engage mostly students from secondary schools with a view to inculcating reading and writing culture.

“We train and mentor teens in various artistic expressions such as poetry, novel writing, spoken word, photography, performance, cultural dance and drama”, he said.

Aisha Augie Kuta, the Founder of Center for Arts and Creative Talents and Professor A.M Bunza from Department of Nigerian Languages, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto presented papers at the event.