Save For God’s Grace, I Never Knew I Would Be 30 – Ogundipe

Rev. Dr. Niyi Sunday Ogundipe clocked the age of 60 recently. In this special interview with BODE GBADEBO to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee, he speaks on his life, the church and Nigeria, among others.

Who is Rev. Ogundipe?

I’m Niyi Sunday Ogundipe, called to be Minister of God, and as the Lord will have it, I had my sojourn for about 29 years in the civil service, under which I finally resolved and the Lord led and called me to go to the Seminary in 2001 where I finished my Master’s of Divinity in Theology. Just this year, I also anchored my PhD in Theology, specialising in church growth. I entered the pastorate of Gloryland Baptist Church on October 10, 2004 on the platform of zero level. I never knew where we were going, and I never expected any result. We have all reason to give glory to God. I’m married to Bosede Ogundipe and blessed with two children and other children that are grown-up and who are still growing under our family.

How was your growing-up like as a child?

I was born at about 9am on June 21, 1959 at the Baptist Maternity Centre, Igede Ekiti. My both parents are from Igede Ekiti but I was brought up in Ikoro Ekiti where my father worked as a produce buying agent under the defunct Western region of Nigeria. I opened my eyes and became conscious of life, seeing a good life and everything was okay. In the beginning, the family was warm and very lovely, and like an average family, we were doing fine. I remember with great interest how our father used to place postal order to buy our shirts and barley shoes from Britain. But as I was about clocking age nine, the whole story took a different turn. Crises engulfed the family, people from my father’s side invaded the whole house and that was the end of comfort and peace. That was the end of a future that held any promise. I began to suffer at about age nine when I had to grind pepper in the mortal, cook my own food. At a point, I had to use what we called trade by barter to survive in going to primary school. What do I mean by that? You will fetch firewood during the weekends so that the seller of food will you food to eat from Monday to Friday and it went on like that. When I finished my primary school at St. Columbus Catholic Primary School in Ikoro Ekiti, by that time Ikoro was a place of education consciousness. We were already hearing, as growing up children, of Professor this and that, particularly the Esan family of great education background. That Baba John Esan produced many professors and there are so many of them. Some of us in primary school will be saying then that we want to be like Professor so, so. We want to be a Doctor of Philosphy, we want to be this and that. But let me tell you, things changed and we really suffered. At a point my mother had to leave the house with my immediate younger sister. I was left alone, and when you are left alone and family people besiege you, you will become like an errand boy to everybody. People enjoying the comfort of your father’s wealth before your very eyes. That’s the highest degree of neglect and denial. But I think those are the things that contributed to who I’m today. I learnt to be independent from the beginning, I learnt how to struggle, how to be street-wise so that survival can be guaranteed. As I finished primary school in 1971, I couldn’t gain admission into secondary school until after four years after, whereas I passed my entrance exams into Okemesi Grammar School, but my father said I’m not going anywhere. What can I do? By that time he was actually training his brother in London. Though my father was highly exposed and enlightened but he just developed this lack of interest in our progress, but I went through it all. Finally I gained admission into secondary school – Ekiti Baptist Secondary School in 1974. That time, we had all relocated home. I had to work as an house boy for two years. Afterward, I eventually wrote the entrance exam to the school. Then another problem emanated immediately. When I wrote the exam, the result came out, the man I was staying with, Dn. Alade of bnlessed memory, told me my result was not out and I was alarmed. We didn’t know that when the result came out, it was mistakenly taken to Baptist Modern School in Igede Ekiti and it landed in the hands of another cousin and they confiscated it since the extended already conspired and convinced our father not to train the children of my mother. Eventually, I discovered my name was on the list as number 72. Going to seconday was another life suffering. When I entered the school, school fees wasn’t forthcoming until I got to Form 2 that my father resolved to start paying school fees and I was able to scale through. I can tell younger ones today that nothing can stop you if your mind is made up. I never knew I would see the four walls of a University not to talk of having a Doctorate Degree today. Therefore, the theme for my Diamond Jubilee birthday is ‘Celebration of God’s faithfulness’ in my life.

You were a civil servant with so much prospects and suddenly you quit to become a Pastor. Why did you do that?

I was so brilliant. In fact I would have been too brilliant to know God. Immediately I finished secondary school, and I had opportunity to land in Lagos through my uncle that my father trained in London, he got me a clerical job with FCT, which used to be referred to Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), which began in a room-like space on 15B, Awolowo Road in Ikoyi. And I said to myself I won’t stay more than five years here and I will leave, but economy will not allow me to leave. I began with a salary of N84. Before you know what will happen, I started counting years. But before I started working, I put in for my A Levels. I wanted to study Medicine but, I couldn’t afford it because of the cost. Then after I finished my A Levels, I couldn’t move. Then how did I get to civil service, I was just a young man at 20, then late General Vatsa entered our office one day and said ‘we are looking like armed robbers’ and posted all of us to Abuja via verbal order. Then, I was writing my final exam, so I stayed back. By the time I reported to Abuja, my file was hidden in a drawer for months because I delayed and my salary wasn’t paid because of that. Things were hard and I was doing menial jobs in Abuja here to survive. I later met someone who intervened and I reinstated, my salaries were paid. But because I didn’t know God, I went to drink myself to stupor. Then, I later went to the university. It was on October 18, 1989 that God came into my life. It was that day I gave my life to Christ. I was called but I was dodging the call until the 13th year and I picked the seminary form and I went to do Master’s in Divinity.

So, did you miss the civil service or you wish you were working in the Lord’s vineyard much earlier than you found yourself?

I didn’t miss the civil service, the only thing is that I wish I knew God earlier than when time I did because that place (civil service) is a killer of initiatives because when you are there salary is cosy but there are things far beyond it. When I came here and I developed what God had put in me, I never knew I had the gift of building, this last 14 years have turned me to a builder. I can take professional decisions on building now.

You are a founding Pastor of Gloryland Baptist Church Abuja. There is no doubt that the church has evolved over time. Now, you have a gigantic project of a new church auditorium ongoing. In fact, there was a time you took some of us round the project site and I described it as the ‘church of the future’ given its architectural design. How did you get the vision for this project?

In the beginning of our construction here, when we were at the small temporary site in Mama Agbelese’s house. But the little job we wanted to do there, I saw the way people operated, it was then realised and I said I’m not only accountable to men but to God Almighty, I took over everything that has to do with accountability. It was at point we started moving. On this complex desing of our ongoing building, it was in 2009 when I went on a personal retreat at Camp Young Ede, so I took a whole house and was there alone when God revealed this to me and I took my biro and was drawing like an architect, by the time I woke up the drawing was ready then I gave to an architect to work on it and it was that blueprint that we have been improving upon and working little by little brought us to where we are now. It’s difficult to find this building anwhere because it is unique and revealed from above and not copied from anywhere.

Tell us about your immediate family?

I married Kehinde Omodara now Mrs Ogundipe. I’m grateful to the woman who agreed to marry me. We’ve been married for 28 years, we have two children, a boy and a girl, they are both graduates now. If I had known things will be like this I would have had like 6 or 10, I never knew my journey will be so blessed. Anyway, I thank God I gave them the best education. God has paid me in a way that cannot be calculated. God is faithful and gracious to me.

How do you feel at 60 sir?

I’m very young, strong and alert. I never knew I would be 30 save for God’s grace. I feel good inside me and I know God will continue to keep me to His glory.

In a five years time you will have to retire. What are your retirement plans?

I can’t wait to get back to my place, I’ve actually planned to retire at 60, but I discovered that this is not my work but God’s work. It is my call and that call is stronger than any call. As I moved towards 60, I discovered that I have put my hands in so many things. The church has a land in Kwali and this church building here ongoing. By the time I get to 65, I will like to retire back home.

What are your hobbies?

I love farming, I already bought a land in the village, I’m not looking for any retirement. I love serving God.

If you look back to those 60 years, what would you say are your regrets?

I would have loved I didn’t go through the torture I went through, I would have loved that I never got close to drinking alcohol but frustration made me to do that but it is better never to go close to alcohol. I would have loved to start serving God earlier.

What are your happiest and saddest days in life?

Some of these things I’m praying that I will be able to put down in an autobiography. Thank God I forgave my father, when God started blessing us he stayed here with us for about three and the half years. I think it not natural for a man to abandon his family. And the happiest days were the day I got my admission letter to the university to do B.Sc Economics, I thought it will never be, and the day I entered the Seminary.

What are your your views on the state of the nation?

The country today is directionless, I don’t know where we are going. This is a nation so blessed, there is nompart of the world I have not been to but there is none blessed like Nigeria. There is no national ideology, focus and vision. Leadership matters a lot in the life of a family, church and the nation and I pray that things turn around for Nigeria soon.