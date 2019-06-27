Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios To New Commissioners

Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the allocation of portfolios to the newly sworn in members of the State Executive Council.

Recall that the new commissioners were screened and approved by the 8th Assembly.

Judging from the court of public opinion in the state, the new commissioners are said to be 90 percent those completely loyal to the government.

Some of the commissioners were said to be appointed as compensation for losing elections in their respective constituencies.

In the new composition of the State Executive Committee, Hon. Muhammad Arzika Tureta is to continue as commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture, Hon. Usman Sulaiman Danmadamin-Isa: Ministry for Rural Development, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki: Ministry of Finance, Hon. Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III: Ministry of Home Affairs.

Other portfolios announced by the governor include Prof. Aisha Madawaki Isah, Social Welfare and Community Development, Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu: Ministry of Religious Affairs, Prof Abdulkadir N Junaidu, Animal Health and Fisheries.

Hon. Mohammed Bello Abubakar Guiwa: Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Shehu Balarabe Kakale: Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Mohammed S. Arewa: Culture and Tourism, Bashir Gidado: Commerce and Trade Development, Hon. Sagir Bafarawa: Environment.

The immediate past SSG, Prof Bashir Garba goes to Higher Education, Dr. Ali Mohammad Inname, Health, Hon. Isah Bajini Galadanci: Information and Orientation, Hon. Sirajo Marafa Gatawa: Land and Housing, Dr. Kulu Haruna: Science and Technology., Col. Moyi Garba rtd: Carrears and Security Matters, Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga: Youths and Sports Development, Hon. Kulu Sifawa: Women and Children Affairs.

Hon. Umar Bature retains ministry of Water Resources as commissioner while immediate past Speaker of the 8 State Asembly, Hon. Engr Salihu Maidaji becomes commissioner for Works.

Hon. Sani Bunu Yabo takes Establishment and Service Matters, Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo: Solid Minerals, Hon. Aliyu Balarabe Dandinmahe: Energy and Petroleum Resources.

A statement signed by Abubakar Shekara, the Director General, Media and Publicity to governor Tambuwal noted that the State Deputy Governor, Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya would oversee ministry for Local Government

“Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal congratulates the members of the Executive Council and expresses confidence in their capabilities to be part of the team that will deliver satisfactory service to the people. He prays Allah to guide them in their new tasks, individually and collectively”. Shekara added.