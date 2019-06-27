Others
TETFUND PICS
From right: The Pro-Chancellor Bayero University Kano, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon; the Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro and the Vice Chancellor BUK, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello during the commissioning of TETFund Projects in the Institution, recently.
The Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (left) with the Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro during a courtesy visit by the former to the Fund.
The Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro presenting a souvenir to the General Manager ICDL Africa, Ms. Solange Umulisa during a courtesy visit to the Fund, recently.
MOST READ
Police Arrest Cop For Allegedly Killing Man In Enugu
The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested a cop for allegedly killing a middle-aged man in Inyi community within...
Court Remands Domestic Servant, Who Murdered Boss, Mother In Prison
A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Ebute Meta area of the state on Thursday remanded a 22-year-old domestic...
Sanwo-Olu Restates Commitment To Lagos Smart City Project
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the plan to elevate Lagos to become a smart city is not a...
NOA Urges Tertiary Institutions On Local Content
The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on tertiary institutions in Nigeria to accord priority to local content with regard...
Insecurity: Fayemi Calls For Collaborative Efforts
Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said that the current security challenges confronting the country must be frontally tackled...
Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios To New Commissioners
Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the allocation of portfolios to the newly sworn in members of the...
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
The pilot phase of the Open Schooling System being initiative by the federal government through Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)...
MOST POPULAR
- LAW9 hours ago
My Wife Pushed Me Into Adultery, Man Tells Court
- FOOTBALL10 hours ago
Kroos: Ronaldo’s Madrid Exit Made Everyone Happy
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
NASS Mgt Begins Implementation Of ‘Illegal’ Conditions Of Service
- EDUCATION5 hours ago
FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July
- NEWS11 hours ago
Gov. Ganduje Appoints Makoda As Chief Of Staff
- COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Boko Haram Famished, Desperate For Food – Army
- NEWS11 hours ago
Troops Ambush, Kill Terrorists In Failed Attack In Yobe
- NEWS5 hours ago
Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios To New Commissioners