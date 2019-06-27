Connect with us
Advertise With Us

Others

TETFUND PICS

Published

1 min ago

on

From right: The Pro-Chancellor Bayero University Kano, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Former Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon; the Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro and the Vice Chancellor BUK, Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello during the commissioning of TETFund Projects in the Institution, recently.

The Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (left) with the Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro during a courtesy visit by the former to the Fund.

The Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro presenting a souvenir to the General Manager ICDL Africa, Ms. Solange Umulisa during a courtesy visit to the Fund, recently.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Nigeria-police-logo Nigeria-police-logo
NEWS3 hours ago

Police Arrest Cop For Allegedly Killing Man In Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State has arrested a cop for allegedly killing a middle-aged man in Inyi community within...
NEWS3 hours ago

Court Remands Domestic Servant, Who Murdered Boss, Mother In Prison

A Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Ebute Meta area of the state on Thursday remanded a 22-year-old domestic...
NEWS3 hours ago

Sanwo-Olu Restates Commitment To Lagos Smart City Project

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the plan to elevate Lagos to become a smart city is not a...
NEWS4 hours ago

NOA Urges Tertiary Institutions On Local Content

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on tertiary institutions in Nigeria to accord priority to local content with regard...
NEWS4 hours ago

Insecurity: Fayemi Calls For Collaborative Efforts

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said that the current security challenges confronting the country must be frontally tackled...
NEWS5 hours ago

Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios To New Commissioners

Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the allocation of portfolios to the newly sworn in members of the...
EDUCATION5 hours ago

FG Set To Commence Open Schooling Programme July

The pilot phase of the Open Schooling System being initiative by the federal government through Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC)...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: