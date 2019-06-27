Tracking Constituency Projects

The decision of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to commence the tracking of constituency projects with a view to ensuring that money budgeted for such projects were judiciously spent is quite heartening. From 2004 when the federal government began the annual budgetary allocation for the so-called constituency projects, there were widespread concerns over allegations that the monies voted for them were often misused by the lawmakers who, at best, execute ridiculous projects.

This has prompted calls for effective tracking of the projects so as to ensure that the nation was getting value for such huge allocations. Before now, BudgIT, a civil society organisation, has been in the forefront of the demand for the tracking of these projects and its reports have revealed overwhelming misapplication and, in some cases, non-application of the budgeted and disbursed funds.

In one of such reports, BudgIT said National Assembly members from 20 states completed 478 constituency projects, representing 38.93 per cent out of a total of 1,228 projects between May 2017 and June 2018 and noted that many of the projects are, however, over-bloated and poorly executed.

The lawmakers, especially those of the National Assembly, have been severally accused of padding the national budget through constituency projects most of which are either not executed or at best, shabbily done in connivance with both the contractors and some public officials from executing agencies. Indeed, this informed the need for the tracking, which in the opinion of this newspaper, is long overdue.

A brief by a tracking group showed that the site visits by the team will involve the ICPC and representatives of other steering committees as well as competent officers from the executing agency for each project. The mandate of the tracking team include: to investigate fraudulent procurement practices in the award of contracts for the construction of the projects with potential to impact the lives of ordinary Nigerians; monitor in collaboration with the official stakeholders, the implementation and construction of the projects from inception to completion and make recoveries on project contracts confirmed to have been inflated.

The Constituency Projects’ Tracking Group (CPTG), which is aimed at monitoring the funds released for the affected projects and how they are being utilised, was launched on April 2, 2019. The concept of constituency projects, on face value, is commendable as the were intended for developmental purposes such as the provision of water, rural electrification, rural clinics, schools, community centres, and bursary for indigent students.

Regrettably, over the years, constituency projects have become enmeshed in controversy between non-state actors, the promoters of the projects, and the communities that are supposed to be the direct beneficiaries embellished with allegations of corruption.

The ICPC chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanoye, recently disclosed that 1, 228 constituency projects budgeted for in the 2017 budget were tracked in June 2018 but only 478 were completed while 364 of them were not executed. But more than anything else, there are concerns, and we dare say genuine ones for that matter, over contract inflation, use of substandard products, unspecified project locations and non-execution of projects. It is now 15 years since the 2004 inception of the annual constituency projects. There are 469 members in the National Assembly comprising 109 Senators and 360 House of Representatives members.

By now, the nation ought to have had enough projects executed by the lawmakers across communities in the 774 LGAs to justify the financial outlay. But the questions still begging for answer are: where are the footprints of these projects across the country? Is the impact of the humongous public investment through constituency projects being felt?

Even as we welcome the decision by the government to officially track these projects so as to ensure there is value for monies spent, it is necessary to revisit the issue of the constitutionality of constituency projects. The constituency projects regime has no legal framework nor were they envisaged or provided for in the present constitution. It arose as a result of an understanding by the executive to carry the legislature along.

Beyond the tracking, government must ensure prosecution of lawmakers who abuse the fund, including their accomplices in the civil service so as to serve as a deterrent. Additionally, the tracking should be done in a holistic manner without recourse to political affiliations of the lawmakers. It should not be selective and punitive.

Above all, we are convinced about the overarching need for a legislation that will regulate the constituency project process and set out the principles on which the system will be managed, and the criteria for project selection, project siting, and project implementation. This, in our view, is essential for transparency and accountability.