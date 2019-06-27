NEWS
Trump Hits Out At ‘Unacceptable’ India Tarrifs
US President Donald Trump has called new Indian tariffs on US products “unacceptable” and demanded that they be withdrawn.
India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 28 US products earlier in June, after the US announced it was withdrawing India’s preferential trade treatment.
Mr Trump’s criticism came a day after the two sides had downplayed tensions.
He is due to meet Mr Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which begins on 28 June in Osaka, Japan.
Shortly before leaving for Japan, the US president told reporters on the White House lawn that he would be meeting leaders from different countries, “many of whom have been taking advantage of the United States – but not anymore”.
Mr Trump’s tweet appeared to contradict a joint statement made by India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.
It said that “even great friends had differences,” in what was seen as an attempt to downplay tensions.
US-India bilateral trade was worth $142bn (£111bn) in 2018, a sevenfold increase since 2001, according to US figures.
But $5.6bn worth of Indian exports – previously duty-free in the US – will be hit since the country lost preferential treatment under America’s Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) – a scheme that allows some goods to enter the US duty-free.
Trade tensions have been simmering between the two countries. Last year, India retaliated against US tariff hikes on aluminium and steel by raising its own import duties on a range of goods.
Mr Trump has also threatened to impose sanctions if India purchases oil from Iran and goes ahead with plans to buy Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missiles.
MOST READ
Trump Hits Out At ‘Unacceptable’ India Tarrifs
US President Donald Trump has called new Indian tariffs on US products “unacceptable” and demanded that they be withdrawn. India...
Gov. Ganduje Appoints Makoda As Chief Of Staff
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has appointed the immediate past Commissioner for Environment, Ali Makoda, as Chief of Staff....
Oil Prices Drop As Traders Wait For G20, OPEC+ Meetings
Oil prices fell on Thursday to erase some of the previous session’s strong gains, as traders wait for the G20...
Troops Ambush, Kill Terrorists In Failed Attack In Yobe
Troops killed a number of terrorists in an ambush, after they attempted to attack military a location at Gonori in...
Participants Laud Stella Odua Over 2019 ICT Training
Beneficiaries of Princess Stella Odua 2019 Information and Communications Technology (ICT) empowerment programme have commended the Senator for empowering members...
5,000 Flee Homes Over Erupting Volcano In Papua New Guinea
An erupting volcano in Papua New Guinea that has blanketed a town in ash has forced around 5,000 people from...
NGF Reviews Engagements with World Bank
The Chiarman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi says the forum has met with the World Bank to...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
APC Ready To Challenge Some Positions In Zamfara-Party Chairman
- NEWS21 hours ago
Beauty Queen ‘Raped By Gambia’s Ex-President Jammeh’
- NEWS24 hours ago
I Left No Debt In Zamfara, Says Ex-Gov. Yari
- POLITICS18 hours ago
Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election : I Contested Against INEC And PDP, Says Akpabio
- NEWS18 hours ago
EFCC Arraingns Borno Perm Sec , Others Over N118.3M Fraud
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
JUST-IN: Super Eagles First To Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16
- NEWS22 hours ago
Pastor Seeks Divorce, Alleging Wife Demands `Bribe’ Before Sex
- NEWS23 hours ago
TB Joshua Pulled 40,000 To Mount Precipice, Nazareth