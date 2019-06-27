NEWS
Zakzaky, Wife’s Health Deteriorating –IMN
The Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has said that the health condition of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and wife, Zeenah is deteriorating and called on government to allow them travel abroad for medication.
A statement issued by Mikail Yunus, the group said their appeal to allow their leader and wife to travel abroad for medical treatment is based on the fact that they are unstable.
“Based on the report we wish to state that this is an urgent medical emergency, in every sense of the word. This is because, it is clear that the very lives of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and Malama Zeenah Ibraheem are critically at risk and highly unstable.
“In fact, the team of physicians have already warned that the two may lose their lives if an urgent medical treatment is not provided to them. Consequently, this medical emergency should be dealt with immediately,” the statement said.
“It is clear that all of the previously mentioned medical conditions have developed as a direct result of wanton negligence and untimely interventions, caused by the unnecessarily restricted nature of their access to medical attention for the past three years. We therefore find it atrocious that their health has been allowed to deteriorate in this manner,” the group added.
IMN members reiterated their demand for Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and Malama Zeenah Ibraheem to be urgently allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment adding that it is part of their right to life as provided by the law.
“This is a fundamental right of every citizen under section 33 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN),1999 as amended and article 4 of African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap.A10, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria ( LFN), 2004,” the group added.
