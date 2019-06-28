Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

6 Internet Fraudsters Bag 3 Months Jail Term Each

Published

1 min ago

on

Six people have been jailed over internet fraud in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal office, on Thursday secured the conviction of six Internet fraudsters.

Justices Mohammed Abubakar and Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta Division handed down the sentencing on the respective cases before them.

The convicts were Ibrahim Adenekan, Akinniyi Bankole Ojumu, Amoo Hammeed Olamide, Oshoala Abayomi Ganiu, Opaaje Oluwatobi Isiah and Ibukun Sunday.

They were all found guilty of the respective one-count amended charges filed to replace the original charges against them, having reached agreement with the Commission on plea bargaining.

Ibrahim pleaded guilty to fraudulent impersonation, an offence contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(i) of the Cybercrime Prohibition Prevention Act 2015 and punishable under the same Act.

For Akinniyi, the crime was sending pornographic and indecent pictures with his email account. The offence is against Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrime Prohibition Prevention Act 2015, and punishable under Section 24(1)(b) of the same Act.

The presiding judge sentenced Opaaje based on his guilty plea to the fraudulent impersonation offence file against him.

Each of the convicts bagged three months jail term which will start from their respective days of arrest.

Besides the jail term, the convicts were ordered to pay restitution to their victims the money they fraudulently collected from them, and also forfeit all the items recovered from them to the Federal government of Nigeria.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 min ago

6 Internet Fraudsters Bag 3 Months Jail Term Each

Six people have been jailed over internet fraud in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan...
NEWS5 mins ago

Statue Of Former Archbishop Decapitated

An investigation is under way after a statue of a former archbishop was decapitated in County Tipperary. The marble statue...
ENTERTAINMENT39 mins ago

Couple Transforms ‘Boring’ Back Garden Into ‘Haven’

…a tropical paradise… in British suburbia! Couple spend £12,000 transforming their ‘boring’ back garden into a haven for exotic palm...
NEWS46 mins ago

We Have Assisted The Return Of 17,000 Nigerians — IOM

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Sub-Office in Lagos on Thursday said that it had in the last five years...
NEWS1 hour ago

France Hits All-Time Record Temperature Of 45.1C

France has hit its highest recorded temperature – 45.1C (113.2F) – amid a heatwave in Europe that has claimed several...
WORLD1 hour ago

Iraqi President Condemns Storming Of Bahraini Embassy In Baghdad

Iraqi President, Barham Salih, on Friday condemned the storming of the Bahraini embassy in Baghdad, during a phone call with...
NEWS1 hour ago

Malaria: Global Fund To Distribute 5.2m Mosquitoe Nets In Kaduna State

…as ACOMIN trains Over 460 Health Workers On malaria eradication Comrade Yusuf Mohammed, programme Manager, Kaduna state malaria elimination programe...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: