6 Internet Fraudsters Bag 3 Months Jail Term Each
Six people have been jailed over internet fraud in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal office, on Thursday secured the conviction of six Internet fraudsters.
Justices Mohammed Abubakar and Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta Division handed down the sentencing on the respective cases before them.
The convicts were Ibrahim Adenekan, Akinniyi Bankole Ojumu, Amoo Hammeed Olamide, Oshoala Abayomi Ganiu, Opaaje Oluwatobi Isiah and Ibukun Sunday.
They were all found guilty of the respective one-count amended charges filed to replace the original charges against them, having reached agreement with the Commission on plea bargaining.
Ibrahim pleaded guilty to fraudulent impersonation, an offence contrary to Section 22 (2)(b)(i) of the Cybercrime Prohibition Prevention Act 2015 and punishable under the same Act.
For Akinniyi, the crime was sending pornographic and indecent pictures with his email account. The offence is against Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrime Prohibition Prevention Act 2015, and punishable under Section 24(1)(b) of the same Act.
The presiding judge sentenced Opaaje based on his guilty plea to the fraudulent impersonation offence file against him.
Each of the convicts bagged three months jail term which will start from their respective days of arrest.
Besides the jail term, the convicts were ordered to pay restitution to their victims the money they fraudulently collected from them, and also forfeit all the items recovered from them to the Federal government of Nigeria.
